VerkehrRätsel
21°
Abonnement
E-PaperE-Paper
Wort
Login
Luxembourg Polo International

Polo-Turnier in Merl begeistert die Zuschauer

Bei der zehnten Ausgabe triumphiert das italienische Team Pom'Potes.

Die Reiter waren drei Tage lang mit ihren Pferden im Einsatz.

Die Reiter waren drei Tage lang mit ihren Pferden im Einsatz. Foto: Alexander Daleiden

In den vergangenen Tagen fand in Merl die zehnte Ausgabe des prestigeträchtigen Luxembourg Polo International statt. Von Freitag bis Sonntag konnten Teams aus sechs Nationen sowie über 100 Pferde bestaunt werden.

Lesen Sie auch:Eine gute Woche für den Luxemburger Sport

Den Sieg sicherte sich das italienische Team Pom'Potes, das sich im Finale gegen die argentinische Mannschaft Augustinus Bader behauptete. Die Zuschauer kamen auch abseits des Spielfelds voll auf ihre Kosten, schließlich fanden im Rahmen des Turniers bereits am Freitag- und am Samstagabend Feste statt.

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    1 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    2 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    3 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    4 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    5 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    6 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    7 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    8 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    9 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    10 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    11 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    12 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    13 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    14 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    15 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    16 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    17 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    18 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    19 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    20 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    21 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    22 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    23 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

  • Luxembourg Polo International
    24 / 24

    Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden

Mehr zu diesem Thema

Das Neueste aus Wort+

Sponsored Content
Mehr