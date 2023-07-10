Luxembourg Polo International Polo-Turnier in Merl begeistert die Zuschauer
Bei der zehnten Ausgabe triumphiert das italienische Team Pom'Potes.
Die Reiter waren drei Tage lang mit ihren Pferden im Einsatz. Foto: Alexander Daleiden
In den vergangenen Tagen fand in Merl die zehnte Ausgabe des prestigeträchtigen Luxembourg Polo International statt. Von Freitag bis Sonntag konnten Teams aus sechs Nationen sowie über 100 Pferde bestaunt werden.
Lesen Sie auch: Eine gute Woche für den Luxemburger Sport
Den Sieg sicherte sich das italienische Team Pom'Potes, das sich im Finale gegen die argentinische Mannschaft Augustinus Bader behauptete. Die Zuschauer kamen auch abseits des Spielfelds voll auf ihre Kosten, schließlich fanden im Rahmen des Turniers bereits am Freitag- und am Samstagabend Feste statt.
Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden Luxembourg Polo International Foto: Alexander Daleiden