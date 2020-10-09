Escolha as suas informações

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Águeda leva guarda-chuvas coloridos às ruas da Suécia
Viver 7 Hoje às 13:43

Águeda leva guarda-chuvas coloridos às ruas da Suécia

O Umbrella Sky Project em Estocolmo

Águeda leva guarda-chuvas coloridos às ruas da Suécia

O Umbrella Sky Project em Estocolmo
Foto: AFP
Projeto artístico 'Umbrella Sky" , criado pela portuguesa Patrícia Cunha, conquistou mais uma cidade no mundo.
Viver 7 Hoje às 13:43

Águeda leva guarda-chuvas coloridos às ruas da Suécia

Ana TOMÁS
Ana TOMÁS
 Projeto artístico 'Umbrella Sky" , criado pela portuguesa Patrícia Cunha, conquistou mais uma cidade no mundo.

De Águeda para a Suécia. O projeto português dos guarda-chuvas coloridos, "Umbrella Sky Project", chegou às ruas de Estocolmo.

A instalação de arte, criada por um grupo de artistas liderados pela portuguesa Patrícia Cunha, em 2012, e que já colocou a Rua Luís de Camões, daquele município português, nas listas das ruas mais bonitas do mundo, está agora na Escandinávia, colorindo a Drottninggatan, a artéria comercial do centro de Estocolmo.

Chapéus de chuva de várias cores protegem e alegram quem passa pelas ruas que recebem esta instalação, projetando-se no chão em sombras multicolores  

7
A picture taken on October 8, 2020 shows 'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, over Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm. - The project started in 2012 during a festival in Agueda, Portugal. A group led by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha has since then been hanging colourful umbrellas in various forms in many different places around the world. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
AFP
Fotogaleria
Faça deslizar a página até abaixo para ver mais imagens.
A picture taken on October 8, 2020 shows 'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, over Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm. - The project started in 2012 during a festival in Agueda, Portugal. A group led by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha has since then been hanging colourful umbrellas in various forms in many different places around the world. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
A picture taken on October 8, 2020 shows 'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, over Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm. - The project started in 2012 during a festival in Agueda, Portugal. A group led by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha has since then been hanging colourful umbrellas in various forms in many different places around the world. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
AFP
A picture taken on October 8, 2020 shows 'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, over Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm. - The project started in 2012 during a festival in Agueda, Portugal. A group led by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha has since then been hanging colourful umbrellas in various forms in many different places around the world. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
A picture taken on October 8, 2020 shows 'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, over Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm. - The project started in 2012 during a festival in Agueda, Portugal. A group led by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha has since then been hanging colourful umbrellas in various forms in many different places around the world. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
AFP
A picture taken on October 8, 2020 shows 'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, over Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm. - The project started in 2012 during a festival in Agueda, Portugal. A group led by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha has since then been hanging colourful umbrellas in various forms in many different places around the world. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
A picture taken on October 8, 2020 shows 'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, over Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm. - The project started in 2012 during a festival in Agueda, Portugal. A group led by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha has since then been hanging colourful umbrellas in various forms in many different places around the world. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
AFP
Pedestrians walk under 'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, over Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm, on October 8, 2020. - The project started in 2012 during a festival in Agueda, Portugal. A group led by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha has since then been hanging colourful umbrellas in various forms in many different places around the world. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
Pedestrians walk under 'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, over Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm, on October 8, 2020. - The project started in 2012 during a festival in Agueda, Portugal. A group led by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha has since then been hanging colourful umbrellas in various forms in many different places around the world. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
AFP
A picture taken on October 8, 2020 shows 'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, over Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm. - The project started in 2012 during a festival in Agueda, Portugal. A group led by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha has since then been hanging colourful umbrellas in various forms in many different places around the world. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
A picture taken on October 8, 2020 shows 'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, over Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm. - The project started in 2012 during a festival in Agueda, Portugal. A group led by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha has since then been hanging colourful umbrellas in various forms in many different places around the world. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
AFP
'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, is reflected in a puddle in Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm on October 8, 2020. - The project started in 2012 during a festival in Agueda, Portugal. A group led by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha has since then been hanging colourful umbrellas in various forms in many different places around the world. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, is reflected in a puddle in Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm on October 8, 2020. - The project started in 2012 during a festival in Agueda, Portugal. A group led by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha has since then been hanging colourful umbrellas in various forms in many different places around the world. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
AFP
Pedestrians walk under 'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, over Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm, on October 8, 2020. - The project started in 2012 during a festival in Agueda, Portugal. A group led by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha has since then been hanging colourful umbrellas in various forms in many different places around the world. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
Pedestrians walk under 'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, over Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm, on October 8, 2020. - The project started in 2012 during a festival in Agueda, Portugal. A group led by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha has since then been hanging colourful umbrellas in various forms in many different places around the world. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
AFP


Os chapéus ou guarda-chuvas coloridos e de várias formas têm percorrido diferentes locais do mundo.

A instalação, inspirada na personagem de Mary Poppins, já passou por cidades como Miami ou Paris. Este ano, no Japão, o porjeto teve uma das suas maiores instalações (imagem em baixo).


 

Siga-nos no Facebook, Twitter e receba as nossas newsletters diárias.

Outras notícias de interesse :

Conheça as imagens do batizado do Príncipe Charles

O mais recente membro da família grão-ducal, filho do herdeiro do casal grã-ducal, baptizado esta tarde de sábado, na Abadia de Clervaux.
Viver 12 por Redação 19.09.2020

Mercado de Natal deverá voltar já este ano às ruas da capital

Viver por Diana ALVES 17.09.2020

Mercado de Natal deverá voltar já este ano às ruas da capital

A autarquia do Luxemburgo já está a trabalhar para que o evento que marca a época natalícia possa acontecer.
Viver por Diana ALVES 17.09.2020

Regiões menos turísticas de Portugal registam "melhor verão de sempre"

Viver por Lusa 3 min. 12.09.2020

Regiões menos turísticas de Portugal registam "melhor verão de sempre"

Pandemia levou portugueses a procurarem zonas menos concorridas e próximas da natureza, como o Alentejo, Centro e Norte do país.
Viver por Lusa 3 min. 12.09.2020

"Elefante mais solitário do mundo" será libertado do zoo para uma nova vida

Viver 2 min. 07.09.2020

"Elefante mais solitário do mundo" será libertado do zoo para uma nova vida

Ativistas de direitos dos animais já faziam lobby para a sua deslocalização desde 2016.
Viver 2 min. 07.09.2020

Grão-Duques planeiam reforma em Biarritz?

Viver por Catarina OSÓRIO 2 min. 31.08.2020

Grão-Duques planeiam reforma em Biarritz?

Henri e Maria Teresa anunciaram que compraram um apartamento na cidade costeira francesa. Imprensa sugere que este pode ser o destino após a reforma.
Viver por Catarina OSÓRIO 2 min. 31.08.2020