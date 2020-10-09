Águeda leva guarda-chuvas coloridos às ruas da Suécia

Projeto artístico 'Umbrella Sky" , criado pela portuguesa Patrícia Cunha, conquistou mais uma cidade no mundo.
De Águeda para a Suécia. O projeto português dos guarda-chuvas coloridos, "Umbrella Sky Project", chegou às ruas de Estocolmo.
A instalação de arte, criada por um grupo de artistas liderados pela portuguesa Patrícia Cunha, em 2012, e que já colocou a Rua Luís de Camões, daquele município português, nas listas das ruas mais bonitas do mundo, está agora na Escandinávia, colorindo a Drottninggatan, a artéria comercial do centro de Estocolmo.
Chapéus de chuva de várias cores protegem e alegram quem passa pelas ruas que recebem esta instalação, projetando-se no chão em sombras multicolores
A picture taken on October 8, 2020 shows 'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, over Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm. - The project started in 2012 during a festival in Agueda, Portugal. A group led by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha has since then been hanging colourful umbrellas in various forms in many different places around the world.
Pedestrians walk under 'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, over Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm, on October 8, 2020.
'The Umbrella Project', an art installation of colourful umbrellas, is reflected in a puddle in Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm on October 8, 2020.
Os chapéus ou guarda-chuvas coloridos e de várias formas têm percorrido diferentes locais do mundo.
A instalação, inspirada na personagem de Mary Poppins, já passou por cidades como Miami ou Paris. Este ano, no Japão, o porjeto teve uma das suas maiores instalações (imagem em baixo).