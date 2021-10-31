Escolha as suas informações

Tóquio. Ataque com faca em comboio faz 10 feridos

AFP
O suspeito, um homem com cera de 20 anos, foi detido ainda no local.
O suspeito, um homem com cera de 20 anos, foi detido ainda no local.

O incidente ocorreu numa carruagem do metro da capital japonesa, no passado sábado por volta das 20h, onde estavam centenas de pessoas. 

Os jornais locais deram conta de um suspeito, imediatamente detido pelas autoridades, que terá cerca de 20 anos e atacou a multidão com uma faca num comboio da linha Keio, com destino a Shinjuku. 

Como resultado, um homem ficou em estado crítico e outras 9 pessoas ficaram feridas e ainda, segundo alguns relatos, também terá sido usado ácido e um pequeno engenho explosivo para provocar um incêndio que foi logo interrompido pelos bombeiros.

Firefighters gather outside Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Firefighters gather outside Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Firefighters gather outside Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Firefighters and rescue workers gather outside Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT
Firefighters and rescue workers gather outside Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT
Firefighters gather outside Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Firefighters gather outside Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Firefighters gather outside Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Firefighters gather outside Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
An official stands near the ticket gate of Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
An official stands near the ticket gate of Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Firefighters step out from Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Firefighters step out from Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Firefighters step out from Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Firefighters step out from Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Firefighters explain the damage situation to the media at Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Firefighters explain the damage situation to the media at Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line in the city of Chofu in western Tokyo on October 31, 2021, after a man injured at least 10 people in a knife and fire attack on a train. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Alguns vídeos do momentos, partilhados nas redes sociais, mostram o pânico das pessoas a fugir do local ao perceberem o que estava a acontecer. 


Este é o segundo ataque com uma faca num comboio de Tóquio nos últimos dois meses.

