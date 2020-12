Ryanair avança com despedimento coletivo

AFP

(FILES) In this file photo a Boeing 737 bearing the livery of Irish low-cost airline Ryanair taxies on the tarmac on its way to take off from Rome's Fiumicino airport on May 31, 2019. - Boeing shares surged on December 3, 2020 after Ryanair confirmed a major order of Boeing 737 MAX jets while global stocks treaded water on mixed economic data. The deal for 75 planes by the Irish low-cost carrier was the first major order for the 737 MAX since the aircraft was grounded for 20 months following two fatal crashes. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)