Luxemburgo e Portugal vão acolher migrantes do navio Ocean Viking

A migrant in need of urgent medical care (L) is winched up by a helicopter of the French Army from the Ocean Viking rescue ship on November 10, 2022 in the Tyrrhenian Sea between Italy and Corsica island. - French authorities said on November 10, 2022 they would evacuate three migrants from the Ocean Viking rescue ship in need of urgent medical care, plus one caregiver, and that it would allow a rescue ship carrying more than 200 migrants to dock on its southern coast and disembark its passengers, harshly criticising Italy for failing to take them in. (Photo by Vincenzo Circosta / AFP)

AFP