Escócia é o primeiro país com produtos de menstruação grátis para todos

As a first-term MSP, I had no idea how challenging it would be to a steer a member’s bill through Parliament. Whether you are an opposition MSP, a Minister or a campaign group, you can’t achieve anything alone. It wasn’t easy but together we got there. A big day for Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🩸 https://t.co/iV3PSUqXpw pic.twitter.com/naFT3fH8R5