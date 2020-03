Covid-19. Negociador-chefe do ‘Brexit’ Michel Barnier está infetado

AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 5, 2020 European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with Britain Michel Barnier gives a press conference as he reports on the first round of EU-Britain negociations at the EU headquarters in Brussels. - The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has the coronavirus, he announced on March 19, 2020. "I tested positive yesterday for Covid-19. I'm as well as I can be, strictly confined to my home," Barnier, 69, said in a video posted on his Twitter account. "I'm fine, morale is good," he added. (Photo by Fran�ois WALSCHAERTS / AFP)