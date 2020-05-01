Com 750 mil toneladas em risco, os produtores lançaram o apelo. A casa de “frites” mais famosa de Bruxelas reabriu hoje.

Belgas saem da crise a comer batatas fritas para ajudar o país

Telma MIGUEL Com 750 mil toneladas em risco, os produtores lançaram o apelo. A casa de “frites” mais famosa de Bruxelas reabriu hoje.

Os produtores de batatas belgas estão a pedir aos seus concidadãos uma ajuda nesta fase em que a Bélgica vai começar a levantar muito lentamente o confinamento. Por favor, comam batatas fritas pelo menos duas vezes por semana, é o pedido da associação dos produtores, Belgapom.

A Bélgica é um dos maiores exportadores de batatas congeladas preparadas para fritar e tem também um mercado interno poderoso. Basta pensar que a gastronomia do país assenta na combinação de mexilhões e batatas fritas com maionaise e as zonas turísticas estão repletas de quiosques onde se vende o petisco salgado nacional, servido o ano inteiro em cartuxos de papel.

Desde o período de confinamento, que começou a 18 de março, ao meio-dia, com os restaurantes fechados e parte dos quiosques de batatas fritas encerrados (podiam abrir, uma vez que funcionam em regime de take away, mas com as ruas desertas muitos preferiam não arriscar), a matéria prima acumulou-se nos armazéns.

As batatas congeladas representam cerca de 75% da colheita anual.

E nos próximos tempos a situação não irá melhorar muito, uma vez que ainda não foi anunciada a reabertura da restauração e os festivais, onde tradicionalmente se comem toneladas de frites com maionaise ou ketchup, não deverão abrir este verão.

São 750 mil toneladas de batatas que poderão acabar no lixo, ao mesmo tempo que já há – na Bélgica e noutros países europeus – falta de alguns produtos agrícolas, sobretudo os sazonais que dependem de mão de obra contratada nos países de leste. Por isso, os produtores estão a pedir aos belgas que sejam patriotas e esqueçam as dietas de baixas calorias.

A servir batatas fritas duas vezes desde 1948

Hoje, a Maison Antoine, uma das mais conhecidas friteries de Bruxelas, reabriu ao público e já está a dar uma boa ajuda ao esforço patriótico. É um quiosque recentemente remodelado, mesmo no centro da Praça Jourdan, a apenas centenas de metros das instituições europeias e onde a chanceler Angela Merkel já foi fotografada na fila, no intervalo de uma reunião tensa de líderes europeus.

No site, a Maison Antoine - que é conhecida como a casa das melhores batatas fritas de Bruxelas - tem fotografias de um serviço no Palácio Real com a presença dos reis dos belgas e várias estrelas nacionais.

Pascal Villard é um dos atuais dois proprietários da casa e poucas horas após a reabertura e uma intensa chuvada está surpreendido com o regresso súbito da clientela: “Só colocámos ontem o anúncio de que iríamos reabrir no dia 1 de maio e até está bastante gente”. As novas regras sanitárias são muito visíveis, como marcações no chão a cada metro e meio, e os funcionários trabalham de máscara e luvas. “O pior é termos que usar máscaras, porque é desconfortável, e as luvas, porque são um perigo, uma vez que trabalhamos com gordura a ferver e esta película pode pegar fogo”. Mas, mais que tudo, diz, “é uma questão de transmitir confiança ao cliente”, diz Pascal um dos herdeiros da terceira geração do quiosque da Praça Jourdan.

Quanto à crise da batata, Pascal entende que não é um problema especificamente belga, ataca igualmente os países vizinhos que estão com stocks por escoar. E, além do mais, diz, “não é por causa disso que o preço baixou. Como faço negócios ao trimestre, o preço já estava estabelecido antes”.

Num setor onde os estabelecimentos com sucesso mudam de proprietários para grandes cadeias, a Maison Antoine está orgulhosamente no centro da mesma praça e da mesma família desde a fundação. No ano em que o dinheiro do norte-americano Plano Marshall começava a chegar à Europa devastada pela II Guerra Mundial, em 1948, “farto de andar de um lado para o outro” Antoine Desmet, que era feirante, “decidiu abrir aqui uma casa de batatas fritas”, conta Pascal. A Maison Antoine é agora propriedade de dois dos netos e está a preparar-se para agora enfrentar uma crise económica comparável à do pós-guerra.

O sucesso vem também de se manter fiel às origens, sustenta Pascal: “A qualidade das nossas batatas tem que ver com o facto de continuarmos com a receita tradicional, que é não usar nada a não ser gordura de vaca, e fritar as batatas duas vezes”.

