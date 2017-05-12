O papa
Francisco afirmou hoje que a viagem a Fátima é " algo especial, de
oração" e de "encontro com o Senhor e com a santa mãe de Deus".
Le pape François arrive à Fatima
Photo: AFP
Pope Francis greets three children dressed as the little shepherd after landing at Monte Real military airbase in Portugal May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool REUTERS
Pope Francis (L) greet young children during the welcome ceremonies at Monte Real Air Base in Leiria, Portugal, 12 May 2017. Pope Francis is in visiting Fatima on 12 and 13 May on the 100th anniversary of the appearances of Mary. PAULO CUNHA/POOL/LUSA LUSA
Pope Francis speaks to journalists while on board his plane bound to Fatima, Portugal, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Maurizio Brambatti/Pool REUTERS
Pope Francis kisses a child at Monte Real military airbase in Portugal May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool REUTERS
Pope Francis signs a book as he visits the chapel of Monte Real military airbase in Portugal May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool REUTERS
Pope Francis leaves after visiting the chapel of Monte Real military airbase in Portugal May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool REUTERS
Pope Francis talks with Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa after arriving at Monte Real military airbase in Portugal May 12, 2017. REUTERS/JoIo Relvas/Pool REUTERS
Pope Francis blesses a child after landing at Monte Real military airbase in Portugal May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool REUTERS
Pope Francis is greeted by a group of children after landing at Monte Real military airbase in Portugal May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool REUTERS
Pope Francis stands with Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa during a welcome ceremony at Monte Real military airbase in Portugal May 12, 2017. REUTERS/JoIo Relvas/Pool REUTERS
Pope Francis talks with Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa after arriving at Monte Real military airbase in Portugal May 12, 2017. REUTERS/JoIo Relvas/Pool REUTERS
Pilgrims wait for Pope Francis' arrival at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes REUTERS
A nun uses binoculars while she waits for Pope Francis' arrival at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes REUTERS
Pope Francis stands with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prime Minister Antonio Costa (2nd R) and his wife Fernanda at Monte Real military airbase in Portugal May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joao Relvas/Pool REUTERS
Pope Francis prays inside the chapel of Monte Real military airbase in Portugal May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool REUTERS
Pope Francis leaves after visiting the chapel of Monte Real military airbase in Portugal May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool REUTERS
"Esta viagem é algo especial, uma
viagem de oração de encontro com o Senhor e com a santa mãe de Deus",
disse Francisco aos 400 jornalistas que seguiram no voo papal em direção
a Monte Real onde o papa aterrou às 16:10 e de onde partirá para Fátima
de helicóptero.
A curta mensagem à imprensa foi feita menos de uma hora após a
partida do aeroporto de Fiumicino pelas 14:10 locais.
Entrnetanto, o avião da Alitalia com o papa Francisco e a sua comitiva aterrou hoje
na Base Aérea de Monte Real, às 17:10 (hora luxemburguesa), vindo de Roma, para iniciar uma
visita a Fátima que irá durar menos de 24 horas.
Lenços brancos, pétalas de flores e muitas fotos à chegada ao estádio de Fátima
O papa Francisco foi recebido com gritos de "viva o papa", lenços
brancos, pétalas de flores e muitas fotos à chegada ao estádio de
Fátima.
Milhares de pessoas esperaram durante horas pela
oportunidade de verem o papa descer do helicóptero que o transportou
desde Monte Real no estádio que recebeu o seu nome, situado em Eira da
Pedra, Fátima.
Júlia Carvalho veio a pé desde S. Mamede, no
concelho da Batalha, e aguardou desde as 12:00 porque gosta muito deste
papa e queria ver Francisco "em primeira mão".
"Aqui vê-se melhor.
Quem é que lá cabe? [no santuário]. E também era triste ele chegar aqui
e não ter ninguém a esperá-lo", disse à Lusa, mostrando o saco de
plástico cheio de pétalas de rosas vermelhas pouco antes de as lançar em
direção ao papamóvel.
Maria do Carmo veio com o marido e os dois
netos da povoação vizinha de Moimento. Vai seguir as cerimónias pela
televisão para evitar a confusão e dar prioridade aos de fora, não
resistindo, como a maioria dos presentes, a filmar o momento com o
telemóvel.
Francisco tinha à sua espera o presidente da Câmara de
Ourém, Paulo Fonseca, e o bispo de Leiria-Fátima, António Marto, que
saudou a vinda do papa e o facto deste ter cumprido a palavra dada de
vir ao santuário.
Francisco chegou ao Santuário de Fátima às 19:17, aplaudido por milhares
O papa Francisco chegou ao Santuário de Fátima, às 19:17 (hora luxemburguesa), momento em
que foi saudado pelas milhares de pessoas concentradas no recinto.
A
primeira paragem da peregrinação do papa a Fátima será a Capelinha das
Aparições, onde vai oferecer a terceira Rosa de Ouro ao Santuário de
Fátima. A oferta da Rosa de Ouro vai ser feita logo depois da oração que
o papa vai rezar na Capelinha das Aparições.
O papa chegou, de "papamóvel", às 19:20 à Capelinha das Orações, onde se encontram vários membros da Igreja Católica.
Francisco
começou por se dirigir à imagem de Nossa Senhora de Fátima - à qual,
momento antes, tinham retirado o vidro protetor - e depositou, aos seus
pés, um ramo de flores brancas, um gesto saudado com aplausos pelos
milhares de fiéis que se encontram no Santuário de Fátima.
Após o jantar, às 22:30, Francisco preside à cerimónia da bênção das velas e da recitação do terço na Capelinha das Aparições.
O
papa estará hoje e sábado em Fátima para celebrar o centenário das
"aparições" de 13 de maio de 1917 e para canonizar os beatos Francisco e
Jacinta Marto.
Francisco é o quarto papa a visitar Fátima. Os
anteriores papas que estiveram em Fátima, o maior templo mariano do
país, foram Paulo VI (1967), João Paulo II (1982, 1991, 2000) e Bento
XVI (2010).
(Em atualização)
Siga-nos no Facebook, Twitter e receba a nossa newsletter das 17h30.