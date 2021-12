Portugal regista mais 2.898 casos de covid-19 e 13 mortes

AFP

Medical staff members tend to a Covid-19 patient under respiratory assistance, in a room of the intensive care unit of the Pierre Zobda-Quitman University hospital (CHU) in Fort-de-France on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, on December 1, 2021. - Unrest in the neighbouring island and former colonial outpost of Guadeloupe began with a protest over compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for health workers, but quickly ballooned into a broader revolt over living conditions, and spread to next door Martinique. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)