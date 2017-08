A firefighter watches the progression of a wildfire in a forest surrounding the village of Bracal in Abrantes, on August 11, 2017. Firefighters aided by calmer winds were gaining control of wildfires raging across drought-hit Portugal on August 11, 2017 but warned the fire danger remained high in the coming days. Some 1,600 firefighters backed by 500 vehicles were battling 11 blazes that were burning out of control in the centre and north of the country, the civil protection agency said on its website. / AFP PHOTO / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

