Video. Robô da Nasa aterrou em Marte à procura de vida extraterrestre

(FILES) This handout file illustration obtained on March 5, 2020 courtesy of NASA shows the Mars rover Perseverence. - NASA on March 5, 2020 announced the name of its next Mars rover: Perseverance. It will be the fifth exploratory vehicle on the Red Planet following in the tire tracks of the similarly augustly titled Sojourner, Spirit, Opportunity, and Curiosity. The name was announced at an event at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia, to congratulate the seventh grade student who picked it, Alex Mather. "Alex's entry captured the spirit of exploration," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate. "Like every exploration mission before, our rover is going to face challenges, and it's going to make amazing discoveries." Like its forebears, Perserverance was named by school-age children in nationwide contests -- starting from Sojourner in 1997 to the Spirit and Opportunity rovers, which landed on Mars in 2004, to Curiosity, which has been exploring Mars since 2012. (Photo by Handout / NASA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

AFP