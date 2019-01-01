Escolha as suas informações

Veja a tomada de posse de Bolsonaro
Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (L) gestures next to his wife Michelle Bolsonaro as the presidential convoy heads to the National Congress for his swearing-in ceremony, in Brasilia on January 1, 2019. - Bolsonaro takes office with promises to radically change the path taken by Latin America's biggest country by trashing decades of centre-left policies. (Photo by Carl DE SOUZA / AFP)

AFP
Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (L) gestures next to his wife Michelle Bolsonaro as the presidential convoy heads to the National Congress for his swearing-in ceremony, in Brasilia on January 1, 2019. - Bolsonaro takes office with promises to radically change the path taken by Latin America's biggest country by trashing decades of centre-left policies. (Photo by Carl DE SOUZA / AFP)
Jair Bolsonaro tomou posse como presidente do Brasil. Veja as imagens.
Mundo 12 01.01.2019

Jair Bolsonaro tomou posse como presidente do Brasil. Veja as imagens.


Foto: AFP
