Vídeo. Menino com nanismo que comoveu o mundo foi a estrela num jogo de rugby na Austrália

View this post on Instagram

Quaden Bayles, a 9 year old boy from Brisbane is being celebrated around the world after a video in which he was seen telling his mother to give him a rope to hang himself went viral. . Yaraka Bayles filmed her 9 year old son lamenting the level of bullying and hatred he gets in school because of his physical appearance. . Since posting the video online, several kind-hearted people have reached out to Yakara and her son pledging support for him. . A comedian who also has dwarfism has even raised $200,000 to help send Yakara and her son, Quaden to Disneyland. . Head to our website oyogist.com or click the link in our bio for more on this story. . Follow @oyogist Follow @oyogist #oyogist