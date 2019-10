Trump desiste da ideia de organizar a próxima cimeira do G7 no seu clube de golfe em Miami

AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 11, 2019 US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after announcing and initial deal with China on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. - US President Donald Trump warned October 14, 2019 that Turkey faces imminent sanctions over its incursion into northeastern Syria against Kurdish militia, but also signalled that Washington would avoid armed conflict with Ankara."Big sanctions on Turkey coming!" Trump said, after Turkish attacks stepped up over the weekend on the Syrian Kurds, who had allied with the US war against the Islamic State group. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)