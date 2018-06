Trump anuncia que vai assinar um texto para evitar separação das famílias AFP

Watched by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (L) and Vice President Mike Pence, US President Donald Trump shows an executive order on immigration which he just signed in the Oval Office of the White House on June 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at putting an end to the controversial separation of migrant families at the border, reversing a harsh practice that had earned international scorn."It's about keeping families together," Trump said at the signing ceremony. "I did not like the sight of families being separated," he added. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel Ngan