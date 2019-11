Trump admitiu pela primeira vez testemunhar no inquérito para a sua destituição

AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 13, 2019 US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a group of Republican senators in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. - President Donald Trump on November 18, 2019 said he is "strongly" considering answering a challenge from opposition Democrats to testify in his own impeachment investigation. After the speaker of the lower house, Nancy Pelosi, upped the ante by suggesting that Trump come forward to tell the "truth," the Republican president said he was keen. Pelosi suggested "that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing," Trump tweeted. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)