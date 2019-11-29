Escolha as suas informações

Testemunhas registam incidente na Ponte de Londres
Mundo 1 Há 54 minutos

A handout picture shows members of the police and emergency services arriving at Monument tube station following an incident on London Bridge in central London on November 29, 2019. (Photo by Alexandru Ion / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE � MANDATORY CREDIT � AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDRU ION � - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS � DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVE

AFP
Imagens divulgadas nas redes sociais mostram polícias armados a apontar armas a uma pessoa que parece estar a atravessar a ponte empunhando facas, e algumas testemunhas relataram ter ouvido tiros.
Imagens divulgadas nas redes sociais mostram polícias armados a apontar armas a uma pessoa que parece estar a atravessar a ponte empunhando facas, e algumas testemunhas relataram ter ouvido tiros.


Trump anuncia retoma de negociações com Talibã em visita surpresa ao Afeganistão

"Eles não queriam um cessar-fogo, mas agora acredito que querem", disse o presidente norte-americano.
Mundo Hoje às 06:07

Testemunha-chave no processo de destituição de Trump acusada de assédio sexual

Mundo por Paula SANTOS FERREIRA 3 min. 28.11.2019

Testemunha-chave no processo de destituição de Trump acusada de assédio sexual

Três mulheres acusam Gordon Sondland de toques e beijos forçados. O embaixador nega e fala em factos "fabricados para fins políticos".
Mundo por Paula SANTOS FERREIRA 3 min. 28.11.2019

Presidente do Brasil denunciado por crimes contra a humanidade

Mundo 28.11.2019

Presidente do Brasil denunciado por crimes contra a humanidade

Jair Bolsonaro é acusado de incitar o genocídio de povos indígenas. A queixa que sublinha a omissão nos incêndios da Amazónia seguiu para o Tribunal Penal Internacional, em Haia.
Mundo 28.11.2019

Albânia. Subiu para 40 o número de mortos provocados pelo sismo

Mundo 28.11.2019

Albânia. Subiu para 40 o número de mortos provocados pelo sismo

As equipas de socorro encontraram 10 corpos nos escombros, elevando o número de vítimas mortais do maior tremor de terra registado nos últimos 30 anos.
Mundo 28.11.2019

O Chile visto do Luxemburgo. "Há gente a morrer porque exige melhores condições de vida"

Mundo por Teresa CAMARÃO 7 min. 28.11.2019

O Chile visto do Luxemburgo. "Há gente a morrer porque exige melhores condições de vida"

No Luxemburgo há 43 anos, Verónica fugiu da ditadura militar no Chile. A quilómetros de distância não vê diferença entre Sebastián Piñera e Augusto Pinochet. Há praticamente dois meses nas ruas, os chilenos continuam a exigir o "direito de viver em paz".
Mundo por Teresa CAMARÃO 7 min. 28.11.2019