Suspeito admite ataque em Paris e justifica-o com republicação do Charlie Hebdo

AFP

This photo shows one of the two victims of a knife attack being tended to by two police officers near the former offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris on September 25, 2020. - A man armed with a knife seriously wounded two people on September 25, 2020, in a suspected terror attack outside the former offices of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris, three weeks into the trial of men accused of being accomplices in the 2015 massacre of the newspaper's staff. Charlie Hebdo had angered many Muslims around the world by publishing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, and in a defiant gesture ahead of the trial this month, it reprinted the caricatures on its front cover. (Photo by David COHEN / ESN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE � MANDATORY CREDIT � AFP PHOTO / DAVID COHEN� - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS � DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS -- NO ARCHIVE