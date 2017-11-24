Reino Unido

Estação Oxford Circus, em Londres, reaberta após alerta de segurança, incidente encerrado

AFP

A estação de metro de Oxford Circus, em Londres, encerrada hoje após um alerta de segurança e relatos de "tiros disparados", foi reaberta à circulação, informou a polícia dos transportes da capital britânica, que deu o incidente como encerrado.

A mesma fonte indicou que a estação de metro Bond Street, próxima de Oxford Circus e que também foi encerrada, foi igualmente reaberta.

Em comunicado, a polícia londrina referiu que o incidente, que chegou a ser tratado como uma ocorrência de natureza "terrorista”, “está dado como terminado”.

Apesar dos receios iniciais, as forças de segurança da capital britânica informaram que não encontraram “nenhum vestígio de tiroteio, nem suspeitos, nem vítimas".

As informações disponibilizadas indicam que apenas uma mulher sofreu ferimentos ligeiros ao sair da estação de Oxford Circus, que fica no centro da capital britânica e é uma reconhecida zona comercial.

O alerta deste incidente foi dado hoje à tarde e as forças de segurança pediram à população para que evitasse aquela zona comercial, uma vez que existiam informações sobre "tiros disparados".

"A polícia respondeu ao incidente como se fosse de natureza terrorista", referia um comunicado das forças policiais divulgado após o encerramento duas estações de metro.

Foi igualmente referido que era um incidente com um passageiro.

Testemunhas relataram ter visto pessoas a sair a correr da estação de Oxford Circus, uma das mais movimentadas da capital do Reino Unido.

(Atualizada às 19:57)

