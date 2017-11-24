A
estação de metro de Oxford Circus, em Londres, encerrada hoje após um
alerta de segurança e relatos de "tiros disparados", foi reaberta à
circulação, informou a polícia dos transportes da capital britânica, que
deu o incidente como encerrado.
A
mesma fonte indicou que a estação de metro Bond Street, próxima de
Oxford Circus e que também foi encerrada, foi igualmente reaberta.
Em
comunicado, a polícia londrina referiu que o incidente, que chegou a
ser tratado como uma ocorrência de natureza "terrorista”, “está dado
como terminado”.
Apesar
dos receios iniciais, as forças de segurança da capital britânica
informaram que não encontraram “nenhum vestígio de tiroteio, nem
suspeitos, nem vítimas".
As
informações disponibilizadas indicam que apenas uma mulher sofreu
ferimentos ligeiros ao sair da estação de Oxford Circus, que fica no
centro da capital britânica e é uma reconhecida zona comercial.
O
alerta deste incidente foi dado hoje à tarde e as forças de segurança
pediram à população para que evitasse aquela zona comercial, uma vez que
existiam informações sobre "tiros disparados".
"A
polícia respondeu ao incidente como se fosse de natureza terrorista",
referia um comunicado das forças policiais divulgado após o encerramento
duas estações de metro.
Foi igualmente referido que era um incidente com um passageiro.
Testemunhas
relataram ter visto pessoas a sair a correr da estação de Oxford
Circus, uma das mais movimentadas da capital do Reino Unido.
(Atualizada às 19:57)
