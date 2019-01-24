A crise na Venezuela continua a dividir os Estados do globo. Fica aqui a lista dos países que assistiram à tomada de posse de Nicolas Maduro, reconhecendo a sua eleição, e dos países que consideram que o líder da oposição e presidente do parlamento é o dirigente legítimo da Venezuela. Só por curiosidade, o Vaticano reconheceu Nicolas Maduro como presidente da Venezuela e o Donald Trump apoia Juan Gaidó.
Que países apoiam Maduro e quais apoiam o líder da oposição
A crise na Venezuela continua a dividir os Estados do globo. Fica aqui a lista dos países que assistiram à tomada de posse de Nicolas Maduro, reconhecendo a sua eleição, e dos países que consideram que o líder da oposição e presidente do parlamento é o dirigente legítimo da Venezuela. Só por curiosidade, o Vaticano reconheceu Nicolas Maduro como presidente da Venezuela e o Donald Trump apoia Juan Gaidó.
Países que reconhecem Juan Guaidó (11): Estados Unidos, Canadá, Colômbia, Brasil, Paraguai, Argentina, Peru, Equador, Costa Rica, Chile e Guatemala.
Países que reconhecem e estiveram presentes na sua tomada de Nicolás Maduro (39): Vaticano, Bolívia, Cuba, El Salvador, Abecásia, Ossétia do Sul, Nicarágua, Trinidade e Tobago, São Cristóvão e Neve, São Vicente e Granadinas, China,Turquia, Dominica, Bielorrúsia, Suriname, Palestina, Antígua e Barbuda, Angola, Laos, Moçambique, Sérvia, Egipto, India, Nigéria, Catar, República Dominicana, África do Sul, Vietname, Iraque, Líbano, México, Granada, Síria, Argélia, Irão, Rússia, República Árabe Saraui, Belize e Uruguai.
O presidente do Conselho Europeu, Donald Tusk, tomou uma posição de pedir a Maduro que aceite uma transição pacífica e respeite o povo da Venezuela. A União Europeia não reconheceu a eleição de Nicolas Maduro.
TOPSHOT - Venezuelans opposed to President Nicolas Maduro hold a demonstration in Medellin, Colombia in support of opposition leader Juan Guaido's self-proclamation as acting president of Venezuela, on January 23, 2019. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)
TOPSHOT - Venezuelans opposed to President Nicolas Maduro hold a demonstration in Medellin, Colombia in support of opposition leader Juan Guaido's self-proclamation as acting president of Venezuela, on January 23, 2019. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)
TOPSHOT - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L), next to Venezuelan Vice-president Delcy Rodriguez signs at a balcony at Miraflores Presidential Palace, a document through which his government breaks off diplomatic ties with the United States, during a gathering in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro announced on Wednesday he was breaking off diplomatic ties with the United States after counterpart Donald Trump acknowledged opposition leader Juan Guaido as the South American country's "interim president." (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido speaks to the crowd during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro in which he declared himself the country's "acting president", on the anniversary of a 1958 uprising that overthrew a military dictatorship, in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - "I swear to formally assume the national executive powers as acting president of Venezuela to end the usurpation, (install) a transitional government and hold free elections," said Guaido as thousands of supporters cheered. Moments earlier, the loyalist-dominated Supreme Court ordered a criminal investigation of the opposition-controlled legislature. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - People raise their hands during a mass opposition rally against President Nicolas Maduro in which Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido (out of frame) declared himself the country's "acting president", on the anniversary of a 1958 uprising that overthrew a military dictatorship, in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - "I swear to formally assume the national executive powers as acting president of Venezuela to end the usurpation, (install) a transitional government and hold free elections," said Guaido as thousands of supporters cheered. Moments earlier, the loyalist-dominated Supreme Court ordered a criminal investigation of the opposition-controlled legislature. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - People listen to Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido (out of frame) during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro in which he declared himself the country's "acting president", on the anniversary of a 1958 uprising that overthrew a military dictatorship, in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - "I swear to formally assume the national executive powers as acting president of Venezuela to end the usurpation, (install) a transitional government and hold free elections," said Guaido as thousands of supporters cheered. Moments earlier, the loyalist-dominated Supreme Court ordered a criminal investigation of the opposition-controlled legislature. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Venezuelans opposed to President Nicolas Maduro hold a demonstration in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico in support of opposition leader Juan Guaido's self-proclamation as acting president of Venezuela, on January 23, 2019. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - A supporter of President Nicolas Maduro's government wears a beret with a button depicting Argentine-born revolutionary leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara , while taking part in a march, on the anniversary of 1958 uprising that overthrew military dictatorship in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - At least four people died in overnight clashes in Venezuela as opposition supporters and regime loyalists prepared for rival rallies Wednesday, in the wake of a failed military mutiny against President Nicolas Maduro. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Venezuelans opposed to President Nicolas Maduro hold a demonstration in Mexico City in support of opposition leader Juan Guaido's self-proclamation as acting president of Venezuela, on January 23, 2019. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - A government supporter holds a sign reading "The only president" while listening to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking at the Miraflores Palace during a rally in which he announced that his administration was breaking off diplomatic ties with the United States, in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Wednesday he was breaking off diplomatic ties with the United States after his counterpart Donald Trump acknowledged opposition leader Juan Guaido as the South American country's "interim president." (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - People raise their hands during a mass opposition rally against President Nicolas Maduro in which Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido (out of frame) declared himself the country's "acting president", on the anniversary of a 1958 uprising that overthrew a military dictatorship, in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - "I swear to formally assume the national executive powers as acting president of Venezuela to end the usurpation, (install) a transitional government and hold free elections," said Guaido as thousands of supporters cheered. Moments earlier, the loyalist-dominated Supreme Court ordered a criminal investigation of the opposition-controlled legislature. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - The head of Venezuela's Constituent Assembly and right-hand man of President Nicolas Maduro, Diosdado Cabello, speaks to a crowd of government supporters during a gathering in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - National Assembly head Juan Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela's "acting president" on Wednesday in a bid to oust leftist President Nicolas Maduro. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Venezuelans opposed to President Nicolas Maduro hold a demonstration in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico in support of opposition leader Juan Guaido's self-proclamation as acting president of Venezuela, on January 23, 2019. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Government supporters listen to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking at the Miraflores Palace during a rally in which he announced that his administration was breaking off diplomatic ties with the United States, in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Wednesday he was breaking off diplomatic ties with the United States after his counterpart Donald Trump acknowledged opposition leader Juan Guaido as the South American country's "interim president." (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Thousands of Venezuelans living in Argentina, opposed to President Nicolas Maduro, hold a demonstration in Buenos Aires in support of opposition leader Juan Guaido's self-proclamation as acting president of Venezuela, on January 23, 2019. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Venezuelans opposed to President Nicolas Maduro hold a demonstration in Sao Paulo, Brazil in support of opposition leader Juan Guaido's self-proclamation as acting president of Venezuela, on January 23, 2019. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R), flanked by his wife Cilia Flores (C), holds a Venezuelan flag while speaking from a balcony at Miraflores Presidential Palace to a crowd of supporters to announce he was breaking off diplomatic ties with the United States, during a gathering in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro announced on Wednesday he was breaking off diplomatic ties with the United States after his counterpart Donald Trump acknowledged opposition leader Juan Guaido as the South American country's "interim president." (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido shouts as he speaks to the crowd during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro in which he declared himself the country's "acting president", on the anniversary of a 1958 uprising that overthrew a military dictatorship, in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - "I swear to formally assume the national executive powers as acting president of Venezuela to end the usurpation, (install) a transitional government and hold free elections," said Guaido as thousands of supporters cheered. Moments earlier, the loyalist-dominated Supreme Court ordered a criminal investigation of the opposition-controlled legislature. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) AFP
23.01.2019, Venezuela, Valencia: Zahlreiche Menschen nehmen an einer Kundgebung gegen die Regierung von Prädident Maduro und für die Opposition in Venezuela teil. Am 23.01.2019 erklärte sich der Präsident des entmachteten venezolanischen Parlaments, Guaido, zum venezolanischen Staatschef und wurde von mehreren Regierungen, u.a. der USA und Brasilien, anerkannt. Foto: Juan Carlos Hernandez/ZUMA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Juan Carlos Hernandez/ZUMA Wire/
23.01.2019, Venezuela, Valencia: Zahlreiche Menschen nehmen an einer Kundgebung gegen die Regierung von Prädident Maduro und für die Opposition in Venezuela teil. Am 23.01.2019 erklärte sich der Präsident des entmachteten venezolanischen Parlaments, Guaido, zum venezolanischen Staatschef und wurde von mehreren Regierungen, u.a. der USA und Brasilien, anerkannt. Foto: Juan Carlos Hernandez/ZUMA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Juan Carlos Hernandez/ZUMA Wire/
TOPSHOT - Venezuelans opposed to President Nicolas Maduro hold a demonstration in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico in support of opposition leader Juan Guaido's self-proclamation as acting president of Venezuela, on January 23, 2019. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Venezuelans opposed to President Nicolas Maduro hold a demonstration in Medellin, Colombia in support of opposition leader Juan Guaido's self-proclamation as acting president of Venezuela, on January 23, 2019. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Opposition demonstrators use a makeshift shield as they clash with security forces during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on the anniversary of the 1958 uprising that overthrew the military dictatorship, in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido declared himself the country's "acting president" on Wednesday during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Venezuelan opposition demonstrators, chant slogans during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, on the anniversary of 1958 uprising that overthrew military dictatorship in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido declared himself the country's "acting president" on Wednesday during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro. (Photo by YURI CORTEZ / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Paramedics rescue a wounded member of the Bolivarian National Guard during clashes with opposition demonstrators, in a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on the anniversary of the 1958 uprising that overthrew the military dictatorship, in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido declared himself the country's "acting president" on Wednesday during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro. (Photo by YURI CORTEZ / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Blood stains are seen outside a store after three people dies during looting in Cuidad Bolivar, Bolivar State, in eastern Venezuela, on January 22, 2019. - At least four people died in overnight clashes in Venezuela as opposition supporters and regime loyalists prepared for rival rallies today, January 23, in the wake of a failed military mutiny against President Nicolas Maduro. Police said three deaths occurred during looting in the state capital Bolivar City while a statue of socialist revolutionary leader Hugo Chavez was torched by dozens of protesters in the town of San Felix. (Photo by Pableysa OSTOS / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Riot police on a motorcycle drive by a fire during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on the anniversary of the 1958 uprising that overthrew the military dictatorship, in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido declared himself the country's "acting president" on Wednesday during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro. (Photo by YURI CORTEZ / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - A wounded protester shows his back as riot police clash with opposition demonstrators during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on the anniversary of the 1958 uprising that overthrew the military dictatorship, in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido declared himself the country's "acting president" on Wednesday during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro. (Photo by Federico Parra / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Opposition supporters clash with National Police officers during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on the anniversary of the 1958 uprising that overthrew a military dictatorship, in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido declared himself the country's "acting president" on Wednesday during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Riot police clash with opposition demonstrators during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on the anniversary of the 1958 uprising that overthrew the military dictatorship, in Caracas on January 23, 2019. - Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido declared himself the country's "acting president" on Wednesday during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro. (Photo by YURI CORTEZ / AFP) AFP
