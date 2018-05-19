O casamento do príncipe Harry, sexto na linha de sucessão ao trono britânico, e da norte-americana Meghan Markle, realizou-se hoje na capela de Saint-George, no castelo de Windsor, a oeste de Londres.

Mundo 218 1 5 min.

Príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle já estão casados

O casamento do príncipe Harry, sexto na linha de sucessão ao trono britânico, e da norte-americana Meghan Markle, realizou-se hoje na capela de Saint-George, no castelo de Windsor, a oeste de Londres.

A cerimónia religiosa começou às 12:06 locais (13:06 no Luxemburgo) e foi conduzida pelo deão de Windsor, o reverendo David Conner. Houve ainda a palavra do pastor norte-americano, Michael Curry.



Foi, no entanto, o arcebispo da Cantuária, Justin Welby, a oficializar a união entre Harry, de 33 anos, e Meghan Markle, de 36 anos.



"Declaro-vos marido e mulher", declarou o arcebispo de Cantuária.

Veja o vídeo do casamento real, transmitido em direto:



Já depois das 14:05, os recém-casados deixaram a capela numa carruagem e integraram um cortejo que percorreu algumas ruas de Windsor, retomando depois para o castelo.

A pitoresca cidade de Windsor, localizada a cerca de 30 quilómetros a oeste da capital britânica e conhecida por ser a residência de fim de semana da rainha Isabel II, transformou-se nos últimos dias numa autêntica fortaleza.

218 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) and US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle arrive at the High Altar for their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady AFP

Fotogaleria Faça deslizar a página até abaixo para ver mais imagens. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) and US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle arrive at the High Altar for their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady AFP Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ben Birchall AFP 19.05.2018, Großbritannien, Windsor: Meghan Markle und Prinz Harry legen in der St.-Georgs-Kapelle das Ehegelübde ab. Hinten Justin Welby, Erzbischof von Canterbury. Prinz Harry of Wales heiratet Meghan Markle. Foto: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/dpa Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Dominic Lipinski AFP US actress Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ben STANSALL AFP Well-wishers watch a giant screen broadcasting the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF AFP 19.05.2018, Großbritannien, Windsor: Prinz Harry steckt Meghan Markle während der Trauung in der St.-Georgs-Kapelle den Ring an den Finger. Prinz Harry of Wales heiratet Meghan Markle. Foto: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) speaks with his wife, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady AFP Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and US actress Meghan Markle (L) stand facing each other hand-in-hand before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (C) during their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Owen Humphreys AFP 19.05.2018, Großbritannien, Windsor: Prinz William (l-r), Prinz Charles, Herzogin Camilla, Herzogin Kate, Prinz Andrew, Prinzessin Beatrice und Prinzessin Eugenie sitzen in der St.-Georgs-Kapelle. Prinz Harry of Wales heiratet Meghan Markle. Foto: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa Fans cheer at a pub in Sydney on May 19, 2018 as they watch a live screening of the wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and US actor Meghan Markle. Prince Harry and US TV star Meghan Markle were married in Windsor Castle on May 19 in a star-studded and emotional ceremony watched live by cheering crowds and beamed into homes around the world. / AFP PHOTO / PETER PARKS AFP Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle stand together at the High Altar during their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady AFP Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and US actress Meghan Markle (L) stand facing each other hand-in-hand before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (C) during their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Owen Humphreys AFP Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) and US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle arrive at the High Altar for their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady AFP 19.05.2018, Großbritannien, Windsor: Bischof Michael Bruce Curry, Oberhaupt der Episkopalkirche der USA, hält eine Ansprache bei der Trauung von Meghan Markle und Prinz Harry in der St.-Georgs-Kapelle. Prinz Harry of Wales heiratet Meghan Markle. Foto: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/dpa Well-wishers cheer as they watch a giant screen broadcasting the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN AFP Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) and US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle arrive at the High Altar for their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady AFP Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, places the wedding ring on the finger of US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle (R) during their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady AFP Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle stand together for their wedding in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Dominic Lipinski AFP Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2R) and US actress Meghan Markle (L) stand at the altar together before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (C) in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 during their wedding ceremony with best man Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) standing to the side. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Owen Humphreys AFP Meghan Markle (R) and her mother, Doria Ragland, arrive for her wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF AFP Britain's Prince and Princess Michael of Kent arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Radburn AFP Britain's Prince and Princess Michael of Kent arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP Page boys John and Brian Mulroney accompany US actress Meghan Markle as she arrives in a car for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Radburn AFP US actress Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Andrew Matthews AFP US actress Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Andrew Matthews AFP Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wait in the chapel for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady AFP 19.05.2018, Niedersachsen, Hannover: Hildegard Schröder-Hohensee verfolgt die Hochzeit von Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle während des Public Viewing in einem Restaurant in Hannover zwichen Aufstellern der Queen und des Brautpaares. Die Hannoversch-Britische Gesellschaft veranstaltet ein Private Public Viewing zur Hochzeit. Foto: Peter Steffen/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Peter Steffen/dpa Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) and Meghan Markle's friend, Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney (2L) holds bridesmaids hands as they arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ben STANSALL AFP Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wait in the chapel for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady AFP Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian West AFP Page boys John and Brian Mulroney accompany US actress Meghan Markle as she arrives in a car for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / TOBY MELVILLE AFP US actress Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ben STANSALL AFP Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) arrive at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for his wedding ceremony to marry US actress Meghan Markle. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for his wedding ceremony to marry US actress Meghan Markle. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian West AFP Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for his wedding ceremony to marry US actress Meghan Markle. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, are driven along the Long Walk as they arrive for her wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / EMMANUEL DUNAND AFP Well-wishers wave flags as Meghan Markle is driven towards Windsor Castle on the Long Walk leading ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN AFP Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland (L) arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (C) and Prince Harry's brother and best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) arrive for his wedding to US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Dominic Lipinski AFP Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) at the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for his wedding ceremony to marry US actress Meghan Markle. / AFP PHOTO / POOL AND AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for his wedding ceremony to marry US actress Meghan Markle. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP Well-wishers gather outside Windsor Castle on Castle Hill ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (L) Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (C) and Jack Brooksbank take their seats ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady AFP Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, waits in the chapel ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady AFP Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Kent (L) and Britain's Katharine, Duchess of Kent (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / CHRIS RADBURN AFP (L-R) Prince Harry's cousins Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer, and Kitty Spencer and their mother Victoria Aitken (2R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Radburn AFP Edwina Louise Grosvenor (L) and Dan Snow arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian West AFP Carole Middleton arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP Sir Keith Mills (L) and his wife Maureen Mills arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP Pippa Middleton (L) and her husband James Matthews (2L) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN AFP A well-wisher wears a rosette as she waits near Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew Matthews AFP Tom Parker Bowles arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP A view from the Round Tower shows guests arriving for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Victoria Jones AFP Members of the public wait for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle, outside St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP England rugby international James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Danny Lawson AFP People sit on the roof of a building overlooking the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / HANNAH MCKAY AFP Members of the public wait for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle, outside St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP A man sweeps the path ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle outside St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP England rugby international James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian West AFP Pippa Middleton (L) and her husband James Matthews (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL AND AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Singer James Blunt (R) and his wife Sofia Wellesley (C) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / TOBY MELVILLE AFP Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer (L) and his wife, Countess Spencer arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / TOBY MELVILLE AFP Prince's Harry's friend, British singer James Blunt (R) and Sofia Wellesley arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Danny Lawson AFP Pippa Middleton (L) and her husband James Matthews (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL AND AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Guests gather inside the grounds of Windsor Castle as they wait ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / TOBY MELVILLE AFP Singer James Blunt (C) and his wife Sofia Wellesley (L) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / TOBY MELVILLE AFP Guests gather inside the grounds of Windsor Castle as they wait ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Radburn AFP A well-wisher wearing a Union flag-themed hat waits on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF AFP Well-wishers gather along the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / HANNAH MCKAY AFP Well-wishers wave from a first-floor window as they wait near Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Andrew Matthews AFP Former England rubby coach Clive Woodward and Jayne Williams arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP Kitty Spencer arrives arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP England rugby international James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP English Rugby Union player James Haskell (4L) arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN AFP A television studio built on a rooftop near Windsor Castle is pictured ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Andrew Matthews AFP Edwina Louise Grosvenor (L) and Dan Snow arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP English Rugby Union player James Haskell (C) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN AFP England rugby international James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP Clive Woodward and Jayne Williams arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian West AFP Members of the Irish Guards march past well-wishers at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew Milligan AFP Kitty Spencer (R) arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian West AFP Scout leader Tom Moss (L) and mother Vickie (R) pose as they arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Radburn AFP Guest Jack al-Alawi (L) and his mother Janie (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Radburn AFP Uniformed police patrol ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / TOBY MELVILLE AFP British actor Idris Elba (2L) arrives with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre, followed by US presenter Oprah Winfrey for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Andrew Milligan AFP British singer James Blunt (C) and Sofia Wellesley arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Andrew Milligan AFP Members of the Foot Guards Regimental Band march along the High Street ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew Matthews AFP British singer James Blunt (C) and Sofia Wellesley arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Andrew Milligan AFP Bags with the wedding monogram are displayed ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / TOBY MELVILLE AFP A memeber of the Irish Guards is seen ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / TOBY MELVILLE AFP British actor Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP British actor Idris Elba (R) arrives with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre (2R) followed by US talk show host Oprah Winfrey (4R) and Prince's Harry's friend, British singer James Blunt (5R) for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Radburn AFP Prince's Harry's friend, British singer James Blunt (R) and Sofia Wellesley (L) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Radburn AFP Well-wishers wait near Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew Matthews AFP British actor Idris Elba (L) arrives with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre (2R) arrive inside St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 to attend the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Danny Lawson AFP British actor Idris Elba (R) arrives with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre (L) for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Radburn AFP US presenter Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian West AFP British MP Nicholas Soames arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian West AFP Prince's Harry's friend, British singer James Blunt (R) and Sofia Wellesley (L) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Radburn AFP British actor Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian West AFP Tom Inskip arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian West AFP Royal well-wishers gather ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / TOBY MELVILLE AFP Royal well-wishers gather ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / TOBY MELVILLE AFP US presenter Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian West AFP British actor Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian West AFP The Sky News televsion studio is pictured at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Radburn AFP US presenter Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian WEST AFP A television studio built on a rooftop near Windsor Castle is pictured ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Andrew Milligan AFP British actor Idris Elba (R) arrives with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre (L) for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP British actor Idris Elba (R) arrives with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre (2R) followed by Prince's Harry's friend, British singer James Blunt (L) and US talk show host Oprah Winfrey (2L) for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Radburn AFP Members of the Foot Guards Regimental Band march along the High Street ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / JOHN SIBLEY AFP Prince's Harry's friend, British singer James Blunt (C) arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL AND AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Well-wishers adorned in a US fla, lay on the grass along the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS AFP Prince's Harry's friend, British singer James Blunt (C) arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL AND AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Prince Harry's Uncle Charles Spencer, Earl Spencer (3R) arrives with his wife Karen Spencer, Countess Spencer (2R) for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Members of the Foot Guards Regimental Band march along the High Street ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS AFP British actor Idris Elba (R) arrives with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre (2L) for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Members of the Foot Guards Regimental Band march along the High Street ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS AFP British actor Idris Elba (R) arrives with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre (L) for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Police watch the crowd on Castle Hill from a roof-top near Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Well-wishers lay on the grass on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS AFP Argentine photographer and model Delfina Blaquier and Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras pose on arrival for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP A well-wisher wears a mask depicting an image of Meghan Markle as they walk along the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS AFP Argentine photographer and model Delfina Blaquier poses on arrival for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP Royal fans gather outside Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / PHIL NOBLE AFP A general view of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP People walk past images of Britain�s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle ahead of their wedding in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / JOHN SIBLEY AFP A well-wisher pushes a dog in a decorated dog-carrier on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / HANNAH MCKAY AFP A well-wishers waves a Union flag as she waits on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / HANNAH MCKAY AFP Well-wishers draped in a Union flag with an image of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle walk along the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / HANNAH MCKAY AFP Armed British police offiers carry their weapons as they patrol along the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / HANNAH MCKAY AFP A man sweeps the path outside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP A flower arranger does last-minute preparations outside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / TOBY MELVILLE AFP Flowers arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / TOBY MELVILLE AFP Well-wishers gather along the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN AFP British police officers keep watch from a temporary tower as well-wishers gather on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS AFP Police officers patrol on the High Street ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / John SIBLEY AFP Well-wishers line the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS AFP Vritish police officers walk along the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS AFP Well-wishers wait on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS AFP Members of the Irish Guards march past well-wishers at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew Matthews AFP Carol Middleton and Michael Francis Middleton arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian West AFP Pippa Middleton and James Middleton arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian West AFP Well-wishers gaterh along the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Yui Mok AFP Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer, Victoria Aitken and Kitty Spencer arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Radburn AFP British Nick Jones of Soho House (C) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP Chelsy Davy (C) arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP Well-wishers wear mock wedding dresses with banners reading "Harry, I'm Here", and "And So I Am I.." as they gather on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / EMMANUEL DUNAND AFP US actor George Clooney (R) and his wife British lawyer Amal Clooney (2R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL AND AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Cressida Bonas arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP A well-wisher stands with their dog, dressesd in a faux Royal cape, as they wait on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF AFP Cressida Bonas arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian West AFP Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP Former England footballer David Beckham (CL) and fashion designer Victoria Beckham (CR) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL AND AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Members of the Irish Guards Regimental Band march along the High Street ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS AFP Members of the Irish Guards Regimental Band march along the High Street ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS AFP Members of the Irish Guards Regimental Band march along the High Street ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS AFP Royal fans with their faces painted in the colours of the Union flag wait in the High Street ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS AFP Well-wishers gather on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / HANNAH MCKAY AFP Members of the Irish Guards Regimental Band march along the High Street ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / JOHN SIBLEY AFP Mother of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Carole Middleton (L) and her brother James Middleton arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP Former England footballer David Beckham (2L) and fashion designer Victoria Beckham (L) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP Former England footballer David Beckham (R) and fashion designer Victoria Beckham (L) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Radburn AFP 19.05.2018, Großbritannien, Windsor: Amal Clooney and George Clooney kommen zur St.-Georgs-Kapelle. Prinz Harry of Wales heiratet Meghan Markle. - recrop Foto: Ian West/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Ian West/PA Wire/dpa 19.05.2018, Niedersachsen, Hannover: Ein gedeckter Tisch zur Hochzeit von Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle ist während des Public Viewing in einem Restaurant in Hannover zu sehen. Die Hannoversch-Britische Gesellschaft veranstaltet ein Private Public Viewing zur Hochzeit. Foto: Peter Steffen/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Peter Steffen/dpa Royal well-wishers, carrying the Union flag, wait on the High Street ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS AFP 19.05.2018, Niedersachsen, Hannover: Eine Speisekarte mit dem Bild zur Hochzeit von Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle ist während des Public Viewing in einem Restaurant in Hannover zu sehen. Die Hannoversch-Britische Gesellschaft veranstaltet ein Private Public Viewing zur Hochzeit. Foto: Peter Steffen/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Peter Steffen/dpa Royal well-wishers, carrying the Union flag, wait on the High Street ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS AFP 19.05.2018, Bayern, München: Darsteller im Kostüm der Königlichen Garde und Pappfiguren, die das Hochzeitspaar Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle darstellen, stehen am Eingang einer Public Viewing-Veranstaltung anlässlich der Hochzeit im englischen Königshaus. Foto: Tobias Hase/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Tobias Hase/dpa 19.05.2018, Großbritannien, Windsor: Ex-Premier Sir John Major (2.v.r) und Norma Major kommen zur St.-Georgs-Kapelle. Prinz Harry of Wales heiratet Meghan Markle. Foto: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/dpa 19.05.2018, Bayern, München: Besucherinnen halten Lutscher, die das Hochzeitspaar Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle darstellen sowie einen Teller mit Gebäck, das mit dem Motiv der Britischen Flagge verziert ist bei einer Public Viewing-Veranstaltung ahlässlich der Hochzeit im englischen Königshaus. Foto: Tobias Hase/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Tobias Hase/dpa Well-wishers hold placards and wave flags outside of Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / JOHN SIBLEY AFP Former British Prime Minister John Major and wife Norma arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP US actor George Clooney (C) and his wife British lawyer Amal Clooney (L) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP Former British Prime Minister John Major and wife Norma arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Radburn AFP David and Victoria Beckham take their seats in St George's Chapel before the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Danny Lawson AFP Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer (L) and his wife Karen Spencer, Countess Spencer arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP Well-wishers relax in the sun near to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / DAMIR SAGOLJ AFP Well-wishers sell Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle masks during a party to commemorate the couple's royal wedding at The British Club in Bangkok on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA AFP Meghan Markle's friend, US tennis player Serena Williams (L) and her husband US entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth FULLER AFP Former England rugby player Jonny Wilkinson (L) and his wife Shelley Jenkins (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL AND AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Prince Harry's friend, Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian WEST AFP Pippa Middleton arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Danny Lawson AFP Mark Dyer (L) arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP British parasport athlete Dave Henson (R) arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Chelsy Davy (C) arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN AFP British actress Cressida Bonas (C) arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Prince Harry's friend Tom Inskip and his wife Lara Inskip arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / CHRIS JACKSON AFP Armed British police officers hold their weapons as they secure teh procession route outside of Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Frank Augstein AFP Tom Inskip (L) arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP Armed British police officers hold their weapons as they secure teh procession route outside of Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Frank Augstein AFP US actress Gina Torres arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian West AFP Royal well-wishers, carrying the Union flag, wait on the High Street ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS AFP Britain's Sarah, Duchess of York, arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth Fuller AFP Meghan Markle's friend, US actor Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ian WEST AFP Meghan Markle's friend, US tennis player Serena Williams (L) and her husband US entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / CHRIS RADBURN AFP Well-wishers gather on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jeff J Mitchell AFP Britain's Prince Michael of Kent (2R) and Britain's Princess Michael of Kent (3R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN AFP British actor Idris Elba (R) and his fiance Sabrina Dhowre arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP British actor Idris Elba (R) and his fiance Sabrina Dhowre arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson AFP Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R), at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for his wedding ceremony to marry US actress Meghan Markle. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Zara Tindall (R) and Mike Tindall (L) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth FULLER AFP Meghan Markle's friend, US actress Abigail Spencer and Meghan Markle's friend, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / CHRIS JACKSON AFP 19.05.2018, Großbritannien, Windsor: Andrew (M), Duke of York, Prinzessin Beatrice (r) und Prinzessin Eugenie (l) kommen in die St.-Georgs-Kapelle. Prinz Harry of Wales heiratet Meghan Markle. Foto: Chris Radburn/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Chris Radburn/PA Wire/dpa Well-wishers wait on the High Street ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS AFP Jack Brooksbank (L) and Emilie van Cutsem (C) take their seats ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady AFP 19.05.2018, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: Kleine Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle-Fähnchen hängen im Gloria-Kino über einem Schrank mit Popcorn. Besucher können die Royale Hochzeit im Kinosaal kostenfrei mitverfolgen. (zu dpa "Popcorn und Prinz Harry - Royals-Fans schauen Hochzeit im Kino" vom 19.05.2018) Foto: Christoph Schmidt/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Christoph Schmidt/dpa 19.05.2018, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: Ein Werbeplakat weist im Gloria-Kino Besucher darauf hin, dass sie die Royale Hochzeit im Kinosaal kostenfrei mitverfolgen können. (zu dpa "Popcorn und Prinz Harry - Royals-Fans schauen Hochzeit im Kino" vom 19.05.2018) Foto: Christoph Schmidt/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Christoph Schmidt/dpa Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, waves as he arrives at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for his wedding ceremony to marry US actress Meghan Markle. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Odd ANDERSEN AFP Mike Tindall (L) and Britain's Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, take thier seats ahead the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady AFP Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L), Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, (C) and Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / CHRIS RADBURN AFP princess Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth FULLER AFP Britain's Princess Beatrice of York arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Gareth FULLER AFP

O casamento real, por muitos considerado como um dos eventos do ano, deverá atrair para Windsor mais de 100 mil pessoas do mundo inteiro, segundo indicou a polícia local em finais de março.

Perante tal cenário, o dispositivo de segurança nesta cidade com pouco mais de 300 mil habitantes começou a ser preparado há vários meses.

O número de polícias mobilizados não foi revelado, mas serão “provavelmente vários milhares", segundo um antigo chefe da unidade contraterrorismo da polícia britânica, citado pelas agências internacionais.

Hoje, todas as estações de transportes estarão sob vigilância, os veículos serão inspecionados e as pessoas serão revistadas por agentes policiais.

Nenhum drone (aparelho aéreo não tripulado) pode sobrevoar sobre a zona de Windsor.

AFP

Foram igualmente colocadas diversas barreiras de seguranças, câmaras de vigilância e várias estradas estarão encerradas.

O custo da operação de segurança, suportado pelos contribuintes britânicos, também não foi revelado. Em 2011, no casamento do príncipe William, segundo na linha de sucessão ao trono britânico, e de Kate Middleton, o valor ascendeu aos 6,3 milhões de libras (7,2 milhões de euros), segundo a agência Press Association.

A Família Real inglesa pagará o casamento, incluindo a cerimónia, a música, as flores e a receção.

O vestido da noiva foi criado pela estilista britânica Clare Waight Keller, diretora artística da casa de alta-costura francesa Givenchy.

Meghan usou também uma tiara de diamantes, emprestada pela rainha Isabel II.

Ms. Meghan Markle’s wedding dress has been designed by the

acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Keller. Ms. Waight Keller last year

became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 19 de maio de 2018

"O vestido de Meghan Markle foi desenhado pela aclamada designer britânica Clare Waight Keller. A senhora Clare Waight Keller tornou-se no ano passado a primeira diretora artística na história da casa francesa de moda Givenchy", referiu o Palácio de Kensington.



Segundo a Casa Real o vestido é "fiel à herança da casa [Givenchy], as linhas do vestido são conseguidas usando seis costuras meticulosamente colocadas. O foco do vestido é o decote gráfico em barco que graciosamente molda os ombros e enfatiza a esbelta cintura esculpida. As linhas do vestido estendem-se para as costas, onde a cauda flui em dobras redondas macias, protegidas por uma saia de baixo em tripla organza de seda. As finas mangas de três quartos acrescentam uma nota de modernidade refinada."



For full details of Ms. Markle's Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy wedding dress click here: https://t.co/flDwgm4LUp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 19 de maio de 2018

No terreno, e para fazer a cobertura mediática do evento, estarão também cerca de cinco mil jornalistas credenciados.

Na lista de convidados constam 600 pessoas, que foram convidadas para assistir à cerimónia do casamento, bem como para uma receção, que inclui um almoço, oferecida pela rainha britânica no castelo de Windsor.

Uma receção mais restrita será oferecida, hoje à noite, pelo pai de Harry, o príncipe Carlos (o primeiro na linha de sucessão ao trono britânico), na mansão de Frogmore House, situada a cerca de um quilómetro do castelo de Windsor. Duzentas pessoas foram convidadas para este evento.

A par destes convidados, 2.640 pessoas foram convidadas para assistir no parque do castelo de Windsor à chegada do príncipe Harry, de Meghan Markle e dos respetivos convidados.

Estas pessoas também vão assistir ao início do cortejo que os noivos vão participar após a cerimónia religiosa. Entre estes convidados constam 1.200 pessoas de todo o Reino Unido e 200 membros de organizações de solidariedade.

Após a cerimónia, os noivos efetuarão um desfile de 25 minutos pelos lugares mais emblemáticos da localidade, com cerca de 30.000 habitantes, mas que hoje tem nas ruas largas dezenas de milhar de pessoas que querem assistir de mais perto ao enlace.

AFP

Os noivos acompanharão depois os convidados num banquete no salão de São Jorge, usado para ceias de Estado. Posteriormente haverá uma segunda refeição para familiares e amigos íntimos em Frogmore House, uma casa de campo adjacente ao Castelo de Windsor, que terá como anfitrião o príncipe Carlos, pai de Harry e primeiro na linha de sucessão ao trono britânico.

Nos últimos dias foram revelados vários pormenores relacionados com a cerimónia. O mais recente é o facto do pai da atriz norte-americana, Thomas Markle, não estar presente na cerimónia. Será o príncipe Carlos a levar Meghan Markle ao altar.

O novo casal real, que viverá numa casa campestre situada nos terrenos do palácio de Kensington, em Londres, comprometeu-se após mais de um ano de namoro.

Príncipe Harry de Inglaterra recebeu título de duque de Sussex antes do casamento

A rainha Isabel II de Inglaterra concedeu hoje o título de Duque de Sussex a Harry de Gales, horas antes do casamento do príncipe com a norte-americana Meghan Markle, anunciou o Palácio de Buckingham.

O príncipe, sexto na ordem de sucessão ao trono britânico, tornou-se igualmente conde de Dumbarton e barão de Kilkeel, títulos relativos à Escócia e à Irlanda do Norte, precisou a Casa Real.

Peter Steffen/dpa

"O príncipe Harry torna-se Sua Alteza Real o duque e de Sussex e Meghan Markle tornar-se-á pelo seu casamento Sua Alteza Real a duquesa de Sussex", precisou o Palácio, numa nota.

Este título é um dos poucos que ainda estava vago e a sua origem remonta a 1801, quando o então rei Jorge III (1738-1820) outorgou o ducado de Sussex a um dos seus 15 filhos.

A monarca também atribuiu os títulos de duque de Cambridge ao príncipe William, antes do seu casamento com Kate Middleton, em 2011.

(Atualizada às 14:20)



Siga-nos no Facebook, Twitter e receba a nossa newsletter das 17h30.