Protesto

Polacos manifestam-se em várias cidades contra lei do aborto

Lusa Os polacos manifestaram-se este sábado em Varsóvia e em muitas outras cidades da Polónia contra as novas restrições da lei do aborto, que dizem ter levado à morte de uma jovem grávida, com problemas de saúde.

Os manifestantes fizeram retratos da mulher, Iza, de 30 anos, que morreu no hospital em Pszczyna, no sul da Polónia, devido a um choque sético.



16 Foto: AFP

Fotogaleria Faça deslizar a página até abaixo para ver mais imagens. Foto: AFP Women hold up a poster depicting Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's Law and Order (PiS) party and also Polish Deputy Prime Minister, and reading "You have blood on your hands" as they take part in a demonstration on November 6, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and also to commemorate the death of pregnant Polish woman Iza. - Poland's Constitutional Court in 2020 sided with the Catholic country's populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional. This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) AFP A man holds a photograph of Iza as people take part in a demonstration on November 6, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and also to commemorate the death of pregnant Polish woman Iza. - Poland's Constitutional Court in 2020 sided with the Catholic country's populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional. This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) AFP A woman holds a photograph of Iza as people take part in a demonstration on November 6, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and also to commemorate the death of pregnant Polish woman Iza. - Poland's Constitutional Court in 2020 sided with the Catholic country's populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional. This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) AFP A woman holds up a poster reading "not even one more" and a man holds a photograph of Iza as people take part in a demonstration on November 6, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and also to commemorate the death of pregnant Polish woman Iza. - Poland's Constitutional Court in 2020 sided with the Catholic country's populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional. This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) AFP Women hold photographs of Iza as people take part in a demonstration on November 6, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and also to commemorate the death of pregnant Polish woman Iza. - Poland's Constitutional Court in 2020 sided with the Catholic country's populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional. This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) AFP Protesters hold a banner reading "not even one more" as people take part in a demonstration on November 6, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and also to commemorate the death of pregnant Polish woman Iza. - Poland's Constitutional Court in 2020 sided with the Catholic country's populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional. This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) AFP Young women hold up posters reading "not even one more" as people take part in a demonstration on November 6, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and also to commemorate the death of pregnant Polish woman Iza. - Poland's Constitutional Court in 2020 sided with the Catholic country's populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional. This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) AFP Protesters take part in a demonstration on November 6, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and also to commemorate the death of pregnant Polish woman Iza. - Poland's Constitutional Court in 2020 sided with the Catholic country's populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional. This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) AFP Protesters take part in a demonstration on November 6, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and also to commemorate the death of pregnant Polish woman Iza. - Poland's Constitutional Court in 2020 sided with the Catholic country's populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional. This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) AFP Young women hold up posters reading "not even one more" and also a photograph of Iza as people take part in a demonstration on November 6, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and also to commemorate the death of pregnant Polish woman Iza. - Poland's Constitutional Court in 2020 sided with the Catholic country's populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional. This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) AFP Protesters take part in a demonstration on November 6, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and also to commemorate the death of pregnant Polish woman Iza. - Poland's Constitutional Court in 2020 sided with the Catholic country's populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional. This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) AFP Protesters take part in a demonstration on November 6, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and also to commemorate the death of pregnant Polish woman Iza. - Poland's Constitutional Court in 2020 sided with the Catholic country's populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional. This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) AFP Protesters hold a banner reading "not even one more" as people take part in a demonstration on November 6, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and also to commemorate the death of pregnant Polish woman Iza. - Poland's Constitutional Court in 2020 sided with the Catholic country's populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional. This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) AFP People take part in a demonstration on November 6, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and also to commemorate the death of pregnant Polish woman Iza. - Poland's Constitutional Court in 2020 sided with the Catholic country's populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional. This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) AFP A woman holds a candle during a demonstration on November 6, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and also to commemorate the death of pregnant Polish woman Iza. - Poland's Constitutional Court in 2020 sided with the Catholic country's populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional. This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) AFP

A jovem morreu em setembro, mas a sua morte só se tornou conhecida na última semana. Os médicos do hospital adiaram a interrupção da gravidez, de 22 semanas, apesar de o feto não ter líquido amniótico suficiente para sobreviver, dizem a família e o seu advogado.

Os médicos foram suspensos de funções e a justiça está a investigar o caso.

Os ativistas dos direitos das mulheres consideram que Iza foi uma vítima da lei polaca sobre o aborto, que recentemente se tornou mais restritiva.

Além disso, dizem que, agora, os médicos na Polónia, uma nação fortemente católica, ficam à espera que um feto com defeitos graves morra no útero em vez de realizarem um aborto.

Donald Tusk, o antigo líder da União Europeia, que é agora líder da oposição polaca, participou no protesto em Varsóvia, sob o lema "Nem mais uma" mulher a morrer.

Os manifestantes reuniram-se em frente ao Tribunal Constitucional, que, no ano passado, decidiu acabar com a interrupção de uma gravidez por defeitos congénitos do feto, por considerar que esta é contra a Constituição polaca.

A manifestação seguiu depois até ao Ministério da Saúde.

Antes da nova restrição, as mulheres na Polónia só podiam fazer abortos em três situações: se a gravidez resultasse de um crime, como a violação, se a vida da mulher estivesse em risco, ou no caso de defeitos irreparáveis do feto. Esta última possibilidade acabou depois do veredicto do tribunal.

Aqueles que são a favor da nova restrição dizem não ser claro que esta tenha levado à morte da jovem mulher.

