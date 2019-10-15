Polícia usou balas de borracha para disperçar manifestantes no aeroporto de Barcelona

TOPSHOT - A protester holds a Catalan pro-independence "Estelada" flag surrounded by other protesters at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

AFP