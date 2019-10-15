Polícia usou balas de borracha para disperçar manifestantes no aeroporto de Barcelona
A ação policial destinou-se a evitar que os manifestantes forçassem a entrada no aeroporto de El Prat, onde centenas de manifestantes pró-independentistas gritam palavras de ordem e procuram obstruir o acesso aos terminais.
TOPSHOT - A protester holds a Catalan pro-independence "Estelada" flag surrounded by other protesters at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
TOPSHOT - A protester holds a Catalan pro-independence "Estelada" flag surrounded by other protesters at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) AFP
Protesters clash with Spanish policemen on the highway leading to El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Protesters clash with Spanish policemen outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - People walk on the highway towards El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Catalan regional police 'Mossos D'Esquadra' officers grab a protester at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) AFP
Protesters use trolleys to block escalators at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) AFP
Protesters clash with Spanish policemen outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) AFP
Protesters clash with Spanish policemen at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) AFP
Protesters clash with Spanish policemen outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) AFP
Protesters use trolleys to black escalators at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) AFP
Protesters holds a Catalan pro-independence "Estelada" flag outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) AFP
Protesters clash with Spanish policemen outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) AFP
Protesters clash with Spanish policemen inside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) AFP
Protesters clash with Spanish policemen inside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) AFP
Protesters clash with Spanish policemen outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) AFP
Protesters clash with Spanish policemen outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) AFP
Protesters clash with Spanish policemen outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) AFP
Spanish policemen stand in fornt of protesters outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) AFP
Spanish policem walks by passengers waiting at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as some 20 flights were cancelled after demonstrators blocked off access to the airport, briefly cutting rail links and causing huge tailbacks on roads leading to the airport. - Spanish police repeatedly charged separatist demonstrators at the entrance to Barcelona's El Prat airport as they protested a Supreme Court ruling that jailed nine of their leaders, an AFP correspondent said. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) AFP
Passengers wait at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as some 20 flights were cancelled after demonstrators blocked off access to the airport, briefly cutting rail links and causing huge tailbacks on roads leading to the airport. - Spanish police repeatedly charged separatist demonstrators at the entrance to Barcelona's El Prat airport as they protested a Supreme Court ruling that jailed nine of their leaders, an AFP correspondent said. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) AFP
Protesters clash with Spanish policemen outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) AFP
Protesters hold a Catalan pro-independence "Estelada" flag outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) AFP
Protesters clash with Spanish policemen outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) AFP
A protester throws a stone during clashes with Spanish policemen at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) AFP
Protesters clash with Spanish policemen outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) AFP
A protester discharges a fire extinguisher towards Spanish policemen at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) AFP
Spanish policemen stand guard at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) AFP
Spanish policemen stand guard at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) AFP
Spanish policemen charge at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) AFP
Spanish policemen grab a protester at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) AFP
A protester discharges a fire extinguisher towards Spanish policemen at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) AFP
Protesters clash with Spanish policemen at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) AFP
Protester clash with Spanish policemen at El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) AFP
Spanish policemen stand guard outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) AFP
Os Mossos d’Esquadra dispararam balas de borracha, no aeroporto de Barcelona, contra as centenas de manifestantes que ali protestam contra a condenação de dirigentes independentistas da Catalunha.
Segundo a polícia regional catalã, a ação de contenção permitiu “ganhar espaço de segurança” em zonas críticas do aeroporto, não tendo sido registada nenhuma detenção.
Já ao início da tarde, os Mossos d’Esquadra tinham feito uma investida contra os manifestantes, no acesso à estação de metropolitano do principal aeroporto de Barcelona, e pediram mesmo o auxílio de forças policiais nacionais.
As autoridades de emergência médica deslocadas para o El Prat anunciaram que prestaram auxílio a 13 pessoas, embora nenhuma causasse preocupações sérias.
Os manifestantes protestam contra a decisão do Tribunal Supremo, que condenou hoje os principais dirigentes políticos envolvidos na tentativa de independência da Catalunha a penas que vão até 13 anos de prisão.
O ex-vice-presidente da Generalitat, Oriol Junqueras, foi condenado, por unanimidade, a 13 anos de cadeia por delito de sedição e má gestão de fundos públicos.
Foram condenados a 12 anos de cadeia os ex-conselheiros Jordi Turull (ex-conselheiro da Presidência), Raul Romeva (ex-conselheiro do Trabalho) e Dolors Bassa (ex-conselheira para as Relações Exteriores) por delitos de sedição e má gestão.
O antigo titular do cargo de conselheiro do Interior, Joaquim Forn e Josep Rull (Território) foram condenados a 10 anos de cadeia.
Jordi Cuixart, responsável pela instituição Òmnium Cultural, foi condenado a nove anos de prisão por sedição.
Os factos reportam-se a 2017 sendo que os magistrados entendem que os acontecimentos de setembro e outubro do mesmo ano constituíram crime de sedição visto que os condenados mobilizaram os cidadãos num “levantamento público e tumultuoso” para impedir a aplicação direta das leis e obstruir o comprimento das decisões judiciais.
“Os acontecimentos do dia 01 de outubro” (2017)” não foram apenas uma manifestação ou um protesto. Foi um levantamento tumultuoso provocado pelos acusados”, referem os juízes do Supremo espanhol.
Independentistas catalães invadem aeroporto de Barcelona e cortam principais estradas e linhas férreas em protesto contra as condenações a líderes independentistas que organizaram referendo em 2017 na Catalunha.