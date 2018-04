Polícia norte-americana detém suspeito do tiroteio em restaurante de Nashville AFP

This image released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, shows Travis Reinking after he was captured by police on April, 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee. Police on Monday captured the suspected gunman who killed four people in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville. "Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago," Nashville's police department tweeted. / AFP PHOTO / Metropolitan Nashville Police Department / Jose ROMERO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Metropolitan Nashville Police Department" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS