Passam 30 anos da queda de um muro que antecedeu o fim da guerra fria
Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa
Hoje assinalou-se a efeméride um pouco por toda a capital da Alemanha e fora dela. Nas ruas e nos estádios fez-se a efemeride. Três décadas depois, sabemos que acabou a guerra fria, mas não acabou a história nem os seus massacres. Veja as imagens do dia 9 de novembro de 2019, começando por uma de 1989.
09.11.2019, Berlin: Eine Besucherin hält vor der East Side Gallery, der ehemaligen Berliner Mauer, Luftballons in Form einer goldenen «30» in die Höhe. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Gregor Fischer/dpa
09.11.2019, Berlin: Eine Besucherin hält vor der East Side Gallery, der ehemaligen Berliner Mauer, Luftballons in Form einer goldenen «30» in die Höhe. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Gregor Fischer/dpa
Picture taken in November 1989 and made available on November 9, 2019 shows a wall-pecker trying to tear down remains of the Berlin Wall in Berlin. - Germany celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo by Jean-Philippe LACOUR / AFP) / ALTERNATIVE CROP
AFP
A man dressed in a vintage army uniform carries a Soviet flag in front of a memorial to people who died trying to cross into west Berlin, at the Berlin Wall memorial, after official guests attended celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, on November 9, 2019 in Bernauer Strasse in Berlin. - Germany celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
AFP
TOPSHOT - German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during a memorial service inside the Chapel of Reconciliation during the central commemoration ceremony for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, on November 9, 2019 at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin. - Germany on Saturday celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo by Michael Sohn / POOL / AFP)
AFP
09.11.2019, Berlin: Touristen gehen am Werk «Berlyn» des Künstlers Gerhard Lahr an der East Side Gallery, der ehemaligen Berliner Mauer, vorbei. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Gregor Fischer/dpa
Volunteers prepare to knock over mock-up of the former Berlin Wall bearing the inscrition "Against Walls together with Berlin" standing across the pitch before the start of German first division Bundesliga football match Hertha BSC Berlin v RB Leipzig, at the Olymic Stadium in Berlin on November 9, 2019. - Germany celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo by Odd Andersen / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO
AFP
Volunteers prepare to knock over mock-up of the former Berlin Wall bearing the inscrition "Against Walls together with Berlin" standing across the pitch before the start of German first division Bundesliga football match Hertha BSC Berlin v RB Leipzig, at the Olymic Stadium in Berlin on November 9, 2019. - Germany celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO
AFP
A man looks through a crack in a segment of the Berlin wall at the Berlin Wall memorial, after official guests attended celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, on November 9, 2019 in Bernauer Strasse in Berlin. - Germany celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
AFP
Picture taken in 1988 and made available on November 9, 2019 shows people standing on a platform in West Berlin and watching over the Berlin Wall towards East Berlin and the Brandenburg Gate (R). - Germany celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo by Jean-Philippe LACOUR / AFP)
AFP
09.11.2019, Berlin: Auto-Enthusiasten fahren in einer Kollone von Trabanten, eine PKW-Baureihe aus der ehemaligen DDR, über die Mühlenstraße an der East Side Gallery entlang. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Gregor Fischer/dpa
09.11.2019, Berlin: ILLUSTRATION - Auf einem Smartphone ist die Augmented Reality-Darstellung von facebook zum 30. Jahrestag des Mauerfall an der East Side Gallery, der ehemaligen Berliner Mauer, zu sehen. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Gregor Fischer/dpa
09.11.2019, Berlin: Touristen fotografieren sich an der East Side Gallery, der ehemaligen Berliner Mauer, vor dem Werk «Es geschah im November» des Künstlers Kani Alavi. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Gregor Fischer/dpa
09.11.2019, Berlin: Touristen gehen auf der Westseite der East Side Gallery, der ehemaligen Berliner Mauer, entlang. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Gregor Fischer/dpa
09.11.2019, Berlin: Ein Mann geht mit einer Deutschlandflagge im Rucksack an der East Side Gallery, der ehemaligen Berliner Mauer, entlang. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Gregor Fischer/dpa
Picture taken in 1988 and made available on November 9, 2019 shows a view taken from West Berlin towards a checkpoint at Invalidenstrasse; the building in the background at (L) now houses the Naturkundemuseum (Museum of National History); sign reads "Attention! You will leave West Berlin in 80 m". - Germany celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo by Jean-Philippe LACOUR / AFP)
AFP
Picture taken in 1988 and made available on November 9, 2019 shows a view taken from West Berlin towards East Berlin, the Wall and the Brandenburg Gate; the sign in the foreground reads "Attention! You now will leave West Berlin". - Germany celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo by Jean-Philippe LACOUR / AFP)
AFP
The installation "Visions in Motion" by artist Patrick Shearn and his studio Poetic Kinetics is seen ahead of the start of the public show for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, on November 9, 2019 at Brandenburg Gate (Brandenburger Tor) in Berlin. - Germany on Saturday celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo by MICHELE TANTUSSI / AFP)
AFP
People gather ahead of the start of the public show for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, on November 9, 2019 at Brandenburg Gate (Brandenburger Tor) in Berlin. - Germany on Saturday celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo by MICHELE TANTUSSI / AFP)
AFP
09.11.2019, Berlin: Touristen betrachten an der East Side Gallery, der ehemaligen Berliner Mauer, beide Seiten der ehemaligen Grenzanlage. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Gregor Fischer/dpa
09.11.2019, Berlin: Touristen gehen auf der Westseite der East Side Gallery, der ehemaligen Berliner Mauer, entlang. Im Hintergrund sind Wohn- und Bürohäuser des Quartiers rund um die Mercedes-Benz-Arena zu sehen. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Gregor Fischer/dpa
Picture taken in 1988 and made available on November 9, 2019 shows a view taken from West Berlin along the Wall and towards the Brandenburg Gate (in background). - Germany celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo by Jean-Philippe LACOUR / AFP)
AFP
Picture taken in 1988 and made available on November 9, 2019 shows a view taken from West Berlin showing former traim rails ending at the Berlin Wall. - Germany celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo by Jean-Philippe LACOUR / AFP)
AFP
People gather under the installation "Visions in Motion" by artist Patrick Shearn and his studio Poetic Kinetics ahead of the start of the public show for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, on November 9, 2019 at Brandenburg Gate (Brandenburger Tor) in Berlin. - Germany on Saturday celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo by MICHELE TANTUSSI / AFP)
AFP
09.11.2019, Berlin: Ein Scharfschütze steht vor einer Zeremonie anlässlich des 30-jährigen Jubiläums des Mauerfalls in der Nähe des Brandenburger Tores Wache auf einem Dach. Foto: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters/Pool/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters/Pool/d
Picture taken in 1988 and made available on November 9, 2019 shows a view taken from West Berlin showing a watchtower on the death strip at the Berlin Wall. - Germany celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo by Jean-Philippe LACOUR / AFP)