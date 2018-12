Novo balanço aponta para 281 mortos e mais de mil feridos após tsunami na Indonésia AFP

TOPSHOT - Members of an Indonesian search and rescue team carry a body bag taken from the Villa Stephanie accommodation in Carita in Banten province on December 24, 2018, two days after a tsunami - caused by activity at a volcano known as the "child" of Krakatoa - hit the west coast of Indonesia's Java island. - The death toll from the volcano-triggered tsunami in Indonesia has risen to 281, with more than 1,000 people injured, the national disaster agency said on December 24, as the desperate search for survivors ramped up. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)