Foram libertados 28 dos 121 jovens vítimas de rapto na Nigéria

EPA

epaselect epa09084509 A girl hides her face behind a pole of a makeshift tents at an internal displaced people's (IDP) camp in Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria, 19 March 2021. Boko Haram crisis, which has lasted more than 10 years in Nigeria's northeast, has targeted more women and children for abduction, forced conversion to Islam, physical and psychological abuses, forced labour and marriage. Although Boko Haram's violence against women and children has been at the center of global attention since its inception, delivery of protection and supports for domestic needs for the IDPs have been huge challenges that many institutional support groups are facing. EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE