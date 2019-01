Mais de uma dezena de feridos em manifestação em Atenas contra designação da Macedónia

Protesters clash with riot police in Athens on January 20, 2019 during a demonstration against the agreement with Skopje to rename neighbouring country Macedonia as the Republic of North Macedonia. - The proposal faces resistance in Greece because of what critics see as the implied claims to Greek land and cultural heritage. For most Greeks, Macedonia is the name of their history-rich northern province made famous by Alexander the Great's conquests. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP)

AFP