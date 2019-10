Mais de 350 mil pessoas nas ruas de Barcelona pela independência da Catalunha

Catalan artist and activist, Jordina Salabert aka Jil Love, performs covering her naked body with photographs of jailed separatist leaders during a pro-independence demonstration called by Catalan National Assembly (ANC) and Omnium Cultural organisations, against the conviction of Catalan separatist leaders for the 2017 attempted secession, in Barcelona, on October 26, 2019. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

AFP