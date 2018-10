Khashoggi. Erdogan diz que vai revelar "toda a verdade" sobre o assassínio AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 15, 2018 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the attempted coup at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 10, 2018 pledged that Turkey would prevail in an "economic war" after the lira crashed to historic lows over Ankara's strains with Washington. (Photo by ADEM ALTAN / AFP)