Jerusalém

Conselho de Segurança da ONU analisa resolução que rejeita decisão de Trump

O Conselho de Segurança das Nações Unidas está a analisar um projeto de resolução que visa rejeitar a decisão do Presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, de reconhecer Jerusalém como capital oficial de Israel
Foto: AFP

O Conselho de Segurança das Nações Unidas está a analisar um projeto de resolução que visa rejeitar a decisão do Presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, de reconhecer Jerusalém como capital oficial de Israel.

O texto, a que a agência de notícias AFP teve acesso, pede, nomeadamente, que a decisão unilateral tomada pelos Estados Unidos seja revogada.

O projeto de resolução, que foi proposto pelo Egito, poderá ser votado já na segunda-feira.

Donald Trump anunciou no passado dia 06 que os Estados Unidos reconhecem Jerusalém como capital de Israel e que vão transferir a sua embaixada de Telavive para Jerusalém, contrariando a posição da ONU e dos países europeus, árabes e muçulmanos, assim como a linha diplomática seguida por Washington ao longo de décadas.

Os países com representação diplomática em Israel têm as embaixadas em Telavive, em conformidade com o princípio, consagrado em resoluções das Nações Unidas, de que o estatuto de Jerusalém deve ser definido em negociações entre israelitas e palestinianos.

A decisão de Donald Trump de reconhecer Jerusalém como capital de Israel ateou a cólera dos palestinianos, levou a manifestações em países muçulmanos e mereceu a reprovação, quase unânime, da comunidade internacional.

O projeto de resolução realça que o estatuto de Jerusalém “deve ser resolvido através da negociação” e “lamenta profundamente" as recentes decisões tomadas, sem mencionar os Estados Unidos.

O texto refere também que “toda a decisão ou ação visando alterar o carácter, estatuto ou a composição demográfica” sobre Jerusalém “não tem força legal, é nulo, não válido e deve ser revogado”.

Os diplomatas admitem que os Estados Unidos possam usar o seu direito de veto para bloquear esta resolução que deveria receber o apoio dos restantes 14 membros do Conselho de Segurança.

Israel ocupa Jerusalém Oriental desde 1967 e declarou, em 1980, toda a cidade de Jerusalém como a sua capital indivisa.

A anexação nunca foi reconhecida pela comunidade internacional e os palestinianos consideram a parte ocidental de Jerusalém como a capital do seu futuro Estado.

Em 1980, o Conselho de Segurança da ONU adotou uma resolução declarando que “todas as medidas e ações legislativas e administrativas tomadas por Israel, potência ocupante, que visem modificar o carácter e o estatuto da Cidade Santa de Jerusalém não têm nenhuma validade jurídica”.

Os Estados Unidos abstiveram-se nessa votação.


