O Conselho de Segurança das Nações
Unidas está a analisar um projeto de resolução que visa rejeitar a
decisão do Presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, de reconhecer
Jerusalém como capital oficial de Israel.
O
texto, a que a agência de notícias AFP teve acesso, pede, nomeadamente,
que a decisão unilateral tomada pelos Estados Unidos seja revogada.
O projeto de resolução, que foi proposto pelo Egito, poderá ser votado já na segunda-feira.
Donald
Trump anunciou no passado dia 06 que os Estados Unidos reconhecem
Jerusalém como capital de Israel e que vão transferir a sua embaixada de
Telavive para Jerusalém, contrariando a posição da ONU e dos países
europeus, árabes e muçulmanos, assim como a linha diplomática seguida
por Washington ao longo de décadas.
Os
países com representação diplomática em Israel têm as embaixadas em
Telavive, em conformidade com o princípio, consagrado em resoluções das
Nações Unidas, de que o estatuto de Jerusalém deve ser definido em
negociações entre israelitas e palestinianos.
A
decisão de Donald Trump de reconhecer Jerusalém como capital de Israel
ateou a cólera dos palestinianos, levou a manifestações em países
muçulmanos e mereceu a reprovação, quase unânime, da comunidade
internacional.
O
projeto de resolução realça que o estatuto de Jerusalém “deve ser
resolvido através da negociação” e “lamenta profundamente" as recentes
decisões tomadas, sem mencionar os Estados Unidos.
O
texto refere também que “toda a decisão ou ação visando alterar o
carácter, estatuto ou a composição demográfica” sobre Jerusalém “não tem
força legal, é nulo, não válido e deve ser revogado”.
Os
diplomatas admitem que os Estados Unidos possam usar o seu direito de
veto para bloquear esta resolução que deveria receber o apoio dos
restantes 14 membros do Conselho de Segurança.
Israel ocupa Jerusalém Oriental desde 1967 e declarou, em 1980, toda a cidade de Jerusalém como a sua capital indivisa.
A
anexação nunca foi reconhecida pela comunidade internacional e os
palestinianos consideram a parte ocidental de Jerusalém como a capital
do seu futuro Estado.
Em
1980, o Conselho de Segurança da ONU adotou uma resolução declarando
que “todas as medidas e ações legislativas e administrativas tomadas por
Israel, potência ocupante, que visem modificar o carácter e o estatuto
da Cidade Santa de Jerusalém não têm nenhuma validade jurídica”.
Os Estados Unidos abstiveram-se nessa votação.
