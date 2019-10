Já nem a família suporta Boris Johnson e critica-o publicamente

Stanley Johnson, father of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives to speak on stage at Trafalgar Square, during the third day of climate change demonstrations by the Extinction Rebellion group in central London, on October 9, 2019. - Demonstrations occurred in 60 cities around the world this week, with thousands taking to the streets of New Delhi, Cape Town, Paris, Vienna, Madrid, and Buenos Aires. Extinction Rebellion is demanding that governments drastically cut carbon emissions. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP)

AFP