Imagem de manifestante em chamas na Venezuela vence World Press Photo AFP

TOPSHOT - (FILES) This file photo taken on May 3, 2017 of a demonstrator catching fire during clashes with riot police within a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, by AFP Venezuelan photographer Ronaldo Schemidt won the World Press Photo (WPP) picture of the Year 2018 award and 1st prize in the Spot News Singles category in Amsterdam on April 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / RONALDO SCHEMIDT