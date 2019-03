Idai deixou quase 1.300 quilómetros quadrados inundados em Moçambique

TOPSHOT - People carry the coffin of Tomas Joaquim Chimukme during his funeral, after his home collapsed following a strong cyclone that hit Beira, Mozambique, on March 20, 2019. - Five days after tropical cyclone Idai cut a swathe through Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, the confirmed death toll stood at more than 300 and hundreds of thousands of lives were at risk, officials said. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

AFP