Homem negro em cadeira de rodas morre alvejado pela polícia da Califórnia

Family and friends of Anthony Lowe Jr hold a news conference to demand an investigation into his death outside of the Huntington Park Police Department in Huntington Park, California, on January 30, 2023. - Lowe was reportedly in a wheelchair with both legs amputated at the knees and undergoing a mental health crisis when he was shot to death by Huntington Park police on January 26, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

