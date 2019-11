França leva 20 pessoas a julgamento pelos atentados no Bataclan e Stade de France

AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 13, 2015 people are evacuated following an attack at the Bataclan concert venue in Paris. - French National Antiterrorist Prosecution announced on November 29, 2019 that it required an Assize trial, for Salah Abdeslam and 19 other persons suspected of being involved in the Paris attacks that killed 130 people on a single day in Paris four years ago. The trial is set in 2021 in Paris. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)