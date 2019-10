Fogos florestais na Califórnia obrigam à retirada de 180 mil pessoas

AFP

TOPSHOT - The Soda Rock Winery burns during the Kincade fire as flames race through Healdsburg, California on October 27, 2019. - Powerful winds were fanning wildfires in northern California in "potentially historic fire" conditions, authorities said October 27, as tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate and sweeping power cuts began in the US state. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP)