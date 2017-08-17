O ataque ocorrido hoje em Barcelona provocou pelo menos 13 mortos e 80 feridos (15 em estado grave) segundo um novo balanço divulgado pelo Governo da
Catalunha.
A polícia catalã confirmou a detenção de uma pessoa relacionada com o
ataque de hoje em Barcelona, e disse que está a "tratá-lo como um
terrorista".
A policeman asks people to move back near a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing one person and injuring several others on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.
Police in Barcelona said they were dealing with a "terrorist attack" after a vehicle ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians on the city's famous Las Ramblas boulevard on August 17, 2017. Police were clearing the area after the incident, which has left a number of people injured. / AFP PHOTO / Pau Barrena AFP
Armed policemen arrive in a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing one person and injuring several others on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.
A woman cries as she phones after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing one person and injuring several others on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.
TOPSHOT - An armed policeman arrives in a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, injuring several persons on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.
A plain-clothes policeman with a bullet-proof jacket accompanies children outside a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 13 persons and injuring over 50 on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.
Plain-clothes policemen with a bullet-proof jacket accompany clients of a store outside a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 13 persons and injuring over 50 on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.
People sit on the pavement as they wait after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 13 persons and injuring over 50 on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.
A girl leaves a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 13 persons and injuring over 50 on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.
Policemen check the identity of people standing with their hands up after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing two persons and injuring several others on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.
Policemen check the identity of people standing with their hands up after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing two persons and injuring several others on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.
Policemen check the identity of people standing with their hands up after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing two persons and injuring several others on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.
People leave a fastfood with hands up as asked by policemen after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing two persons and injuring several others on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.
Policemen and medical staff members stand in the entrance of a mall after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing two persons and injuring several others on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.
Injured people are attended after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing two persons and injuring several others on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.
TOPSHOT - A policemen stand as he blocks the street to a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, injuring several persons on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAU BARRENA AFP
As autoridades confirmaram que o atropelamento de várias
pessoas hoje na zona das Ramblas foi um ataque terrorista.
Uma carrinha atropelou hoje dezenas de pessoas na turística zona das
Ramblas, no centro Barcelona, fazendo mortos e vários feridos, segundo a polícia
espanhola.
O veículo, uma furgoneta branca, galgou um passeio na zona da Praça
da Catalunha, atropelando dezenas de pessoas e gerando situações de
pânico em toda a área.
Através da rede social Twitter, a polícia pede aos cidadãos que
comuniquem através das redes sociais e não utilizem as linhas
telefónicas.
O governo regional da Catalunha, Generalitat, recomendou aos
habitantes que evitem estar nas ruas devido a este "incidente grave" e
pediu o encerramento das estações de metro e de comboio na zona.
António Costa enviou mensagem de solidariedade a Mariano Rajoy
O primeiro-ministro, António Costa, enviou uma mensagem ao seu
homólogo espanhol, Mariano Rajoy, transmitindo a solidariedade do
Governo e do povo português depois do ataque em Barcelona, que terá
provocado pelo menos dois mortos.
Segundo fonte do gabinete do
primeiro-ministro, António Costa endereçou ainda a Mariano Rajoy
condolência pelas vítimas do ataque.
Governo português em contacto com consulado, ainda sem informação de vítimas
O secretário de Estado das Comunidades Portuguesas disse hoje à Lusa
que os serviços consulares em Barcelona estão em contacto com as
autoridades espanholas, mas não há ainda informação sobre eventuais
vítimas portuguesas do ataque hoje perpetrado na cidade.
“Os
serviços consulares portugueses estão em contacto com as autoridades
policiais espanholas. Como se sabe, este ataque – tudo leva a crer,
ataque terrorista – ocorreu muito junto aos serviços consulares e tem
sido difícil o próprio trabalho consular”, explicou José Luís Carneiro.
“Até
ao momento, não é possível ainda referir a existência ou não de
portugueses [entre as vítimas], todas as informações são muito
prematuras”, indicou o governante, acrescentando: “Vamos continuar a
acompanhar, em diálogo com os serviços consulares, as informações que
forem sendo disponibilizadas por parte das autoridades policiais”.
A imprensa local noticiou entretanto a detenção de um segundo suspeito.
Piqué, Nadal e Marc Marquez solidarizam-se com vítimas do atentado
O futebolista Gerard Piqué, o tenista Rafael Nadal e o motociclista
Marc Marquez utilizaram hoje as redes sociais para expressar a sua dor e
solidariedade com as vítimas do atentado terrorista de Barcelona.
“Mais
do que nunca todos juntos contra este ataque contra a nossa cidade.
Todo o meu apoio aos afetados por esta barbárie”, escreveu o central do
FC Barcelona na sua conta pessoal do Twitter.
Já Rafael Nadal, que
se encontra em Cincinnati, nos Estados Unidos, para disputar o ‘masters
1.000’, assumiu estar “destroçado” com os acontecimentos de Barcelona e
expressou “todo o apoio às famílias das vítimas e à cidade”.
Finalmente,
o tricampeão mundial de MotoGP, Marc Marquez, mostrou-se “emocionado”
pelo que aconteceu nas ‘Ramblas’, em pleno centro da capital da
Catalunha, e postou uma imagem nas redes socais de um coração com a
frase “Amo-te Barcelona”.
Cerca
das 17:00 locais (17:00 no Luxemburgo), uma furgoneta branca galgou um
passeio na zona da Praça da Catalunha, nas Ramblas, atropelando dezenas
de pessoas e gerando situações de pânico na área, frequentada
diariamente por milhares de turistas.
As fontes citadas pela EFE disseram que a polícia está à procura de uma segunda furgoneta que pode ter estado envolvida.
Testemunhas
disseram que, após o atropelamento, o condutor da carrinha que atingiu
dezenas de pessoas e um acompanhante saíram da furgoneta e fugiram a pé.
Fontes
policiais citadas pelo jornal El Pais e pelas agências EFE e
France-Presse disseram que um suspeito se terá barricado num bar da
zona.
A polícia está a tratar o incidente como um ataque terrorista, segundo a agência France-Presse.
Las
Ramblas é uma grande avenida, de 1,2 quilómetros, que atravessa o
centro de Barcelona, desde a Praça da Catalunha até ao monumento a
Cristóvão Colombo, frente ao mar.
(Notícia atualizada às 22:25)
