O ataque ocorrido hoje em Barcelona provocou pelo menos 13 mortos e mais 50 feridos, segundo um novo balanço divulgado pelo Governo da Catalunha.

A polícia catalã confirmou a detenção de uma pessoa relacionada com o ataque de hoje em Barcelona, e disse que está a "tratá-lo como um terrorista".



As autoridades confirmaram que o atropelamento de várias pessoas hoje na zona das Ramblas foi um ataque terrorista.

Uma carrinha atropelou hoje dezenas de pessoas na turística zona das Ramblas, no centro Barcelona, fazendo mortos e vários feridos, segundo a polícia espanhola.

O veículo, uma furgoneta branca, galgou um passeio na zona da Praça da Catalunha, atropelando dezenas de pessoas e gerando situações de pânico em toda a área.

Através da rede social Twitter, a polícia pede aos cidadãos que comuniquem através das redes sociais e não utilizem as linhas telefónicas.

O governo regional da Catalunha, Generalitat, recomendou aos habitantes que evitem estar nas ruas devido a este "incidente grave" e pediu o encerramento das estações de metro e de comboio na zona.

António Costa enviou mensagem de solidariedade a Mariano Rajoy

O primeiro-ministro, António Costa, enviou uma mensagem ao seu homólogo espanhol, Mariano Rajoy, transmitindo a solidariedade do Governo e do povo português depois do ataque em Barcelona, que terá provocado pelo menos dois mortos.

Segundo fonte do gabinete do primeiro-ministro, António Costa endereçou ainda a Mariano Rajoy condolência pelas vítimas do ataque.

Governo português em contacto com consulado, ainda sem informação de vítimas

O secretário de Estado das Comunidades Portuguesas disse hoje à Lusa que os serviços consulares em Barcelona estão em contacto com as autoridades espanholas, mas não há ainda informação sobre eventuais vítimas portuguesas do ataque hoje perpetrado na cidade.

“Os serviços consulares portugueses estão em contacto com as autoridades policiais espanholas. Como se sabe, este ataque – tudo leva a crer, ataque terrorista – ocorreu muito junto aos serviços consulares e tem sido difícil o próprio trabalho consular”, explicou José Luís Carneiro.

“Até ao momento, não é possível ainda referir a existência ou não de portugueses [entre as vítimas], todas as informações são muito prematuras”, indicou o governante, acrescentando: “Vamos continuar a acompanhar, em diálogo com os serviços consulares, as informações que forem sendo disponibilizadas por parte das autoridades policiais”.

A imprensa local noticiou entretanto a detenção de um segundo suspeito.

Piqué, Nadal e Marc Marquez solidarizam-se com vítimas do atentado

O futebolista Gerard Piqué, o tenista Rafael Nadal e o motociclista Marc Marquez utilizaram hoje as redes sociais para expressar a sua dor e solidariedade com as vítimas do atentado terrorista de Barcelona.

“Mais do que nunca todos juntos contra este ataque contra a nossa cidade. Todo o meu apoio aos afetados por esta barbárie”, escreveu o central do FC Barcelona na sua conta pessoal do Twitter.

Já Rafael Nadal, que se encontra em Cincinnati, nos Estados Unidos, para disputar o ‘masters 1.000’, assumiu estar “destroçado” com os acontecimentos de Barcelona e expressou “todo o apoio às famílias das vítimas e à cidade”.

Finalmente, o tricampeão mundial de MotoGP, Marc Marquez, mostrou-se “emocionado” pelo que aconteceu nas ‘Ramblas’, em pleno centro da capital da Catalunha, e postou uma imagem nas redes socais de um coração com a frase “Amo-te Barcelona”.

Cerca das 17:00 locais (17:00 no Luxemburgo), uma furgoneta branca galgou um passeio na zona da Praça da Catalunha, nas Ramblas, atropelando dezenas de pessoas e gerando situações de pânico na área, frequentada diariamente por milhares de turistas.

As fontes citadas pela EFE disseram que a polícia está à procura de uma segunda furgoneta que pode ter estado envolvida.

Testemunhas disseram que, após o atropelamento, o condutor da carrinha que atingiu dezenas de pessoas e um acompanhante saíram da furgoneta e fugiram a pé.

Fontes policiais citadas pelo jornal El Pais e pelas agências EFE e France-Presse disseram que um suspeito se terá barricado num bar da zona.

A polícia está a tratar o incidente como um ataque terrorista, segundo a agência France-Presse.

Las Ramblas é uma grande avenida, de 1,2 quilómetros, que atravessa o centro de Barcelona, desde a Praça da Catalunha até ao monumento a Cristóvão Colombo, frente ao mar.



(Notícia atualizada às 21:25)



