Detidos dois homens armados perto da contagem de votos em Filadélfia

AFP

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 06: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump chant slogans and hold signs outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center as the counting of ballots continues in the state on November 06, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joe Biden took the lead in the vote count in Pennsylvania on Friday morning from President Trump, as mail-in ballots continue to be counted in the battleground state. Chris McGrath/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==