A Coreia do Norte realizou hoje um desfile militar para assinalar o 70º aniversário da fundação do país, mas não apresentou mísseis balísticos intercontinentais, que estiveram na origem de várias sanções internacionais.

Desfile militar da Coreia do Norte sem mísseis intercontinentais

A Coreia do Norte realizou hoje um desfile militar para assinalar o 70º aniversário da fundação do país, mas não apresentou mísseis balísticos intercontinentais, que estiveram na origem de várias sanções internacionais.

Soldados, artilharia e tanques integraram o desfile perante o líder norte-coreano Kim Jong-un no centro de Pyongyang, a capital do país, numa cerimónia em que apenas foram expostos mísseis de curto alcance, segundo a agência de notícias France-Presse.

32 Foto: AFP

Fotogaleria Faça deslizar a página até abaixo para ver mais imagens. Foto: AFP Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers march during a mass rally on Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang on September 9, 2018. - North Korea held a military parade to mark its 70th birthday, but refrained from showing off the intercontinental ballistic missiles that have seen it hit with multiple international sanctions. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) AFP Participants and spectators make their way away from on Kim Il Sung square following a military parade and mass rally in Pyongyang on September 9, 2018. - North Korea held a military parade to mark its 70th birthday, but refrained from showing off the intercontinental ballistic missiles that have seen it hit with multiple international sanctions. O desfile militar, que durou cerca de uma hora e meia, foi o primeiro desde que Kim Jong-un e o Presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, assinaram em junho uma declaração conjunta em Singapura, prometendo trabalhar para a desnuclearização do regime de Pyongyang.

Kim não se dirigiu à multidão, numa cerimónia em que marcaram presença o chefe do parlamento chinês e delegações ao mais alto de países que mantêm relações diplomáticas próximas do regime norte-coreano.

O líder do parlamento da Coreia do Norte, Kim Yong-nam, deu o tom a uma retórica relativamente mais suave para o que foi sendo habitual em eventos anteriores, com um discurso de abertura que enfatizou os objetivos económicos do regime, em detrimento do seu poderio nuclear.

Os presidentes da China e da Rússia, Xi Jingping e Vladimir Putin, enviaram mensagens de felicitações ao líder norte-coreano Kim Jong-un, informou agência estatal de notícias KCNA.

Xi destacou a "política inabalável" do seu país para melhorar as relações com a Coreia do Norte, pode ler-se na mensagem publicada pela KCNA.

"O Partido [Comunista] e o Governo chinês dão a máxima prioridade às relações de amizade e cooperação entre a China e a República Popular Democrática da Coreia, e à sua política firme para defender, construir e desenvolver com sucesso relações bilaterais", referiu o Presidente chinês.

Já Vladimir Putin sublinhou na mensagem enviada a Kim a importância de aprofundar os laços e promover a paz na região.

O presidente russo disse estar convencido de que "o diálogo bilateral e a cooperação construtiva em várias áreas serão melhorados graças aos esforços conjuntos", o que contribuirá para fortalecer a estabilidade e a segurança na península coreana e no nordeste da Ásia.





