Covid-19: Macron diz que qualquer violação das regras de isolamento será punida

AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a television screen as he speaks during a televised address to the nation on the outbreak of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, on March 16, 2020, in Paris. - The French president addresses the nation, with many expecting him to unveil more strict home confinement rules in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading. France has closed down all schools, theatres, cinemas and a range of shops, with only those selling food and other essential items allowed to remain open. The balance sheet of the epidemic climbed to 127 dead and 5,423 confirmed cases in France. (Photo by Ludovic Marin / AFP)