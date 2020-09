Covid-19. Brasil ultrapassa quatro milhões de casos e aproxima-se dos 125 mil mortos

AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 18, 2020 Soldiers from the 4th Military Region of the Brazilian Armed Forces take part in the cleaning and disinfection of the Municipal Market in the Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. - Brazil topped four million Covid-19 cases on September 3 as health ministry officials said infections were beginning to slow in the world's second worst-hit country. (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP)