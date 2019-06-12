Confrontos entre polícias e manifestantes em Hong Kong
Adiado debate sobre polémica lei de extradição em Hong Kong.
A polémica lei de extradição voltou a trazer para as ruas de Hong Kong milhares de pessoas esta quarta-feira. Apesar de estar prevista para esta quarta-feira, a segunda sessão parlamentar para discutir e aprovar a proposta foi adiada para data incerta com milhares de manifestantes a exigir a retirada definitiva de uma lei que vai permitir entregar fugitivos a Pequim. O protesto gerou confrontos entre a polícia e manifestantes em frente ao parlamento local e as autoridades dispararam balas de borracha e granadas de gás lacrimogéneo.
A Lusa constatou a existência de feridos no local, o que obrigou os manifestantes a abrirem corredores para permitir que equipas médicas prestassem assistência a pessoas estendidas no chão. Alguns manifestantes tentaram travar o avanço da polícia com grades, mas a esmagadora maioria colocou as mãos no ar.
"Apelo aos cidadãos que se reuniram para exercerem a maior contenção possível, para que dispersem pacificamente e não desafiem a lei", declarou o secretário para a Administração, Matthew Cheung, "número dois" do governo liderado por Carrie Lam.
Junto ao parlamento, os manifestantes, sobretudo jovens, gritavam palavras de ordem como: "Não à China!" e "Precisamos de democracia!". Uma esmagadora maioria envergava máscaras ou lenços a cobrir quase a totalidade da cara.
Tear gas fired by police surrounds protesters during a rally against a controversial extradition law proposal outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong on June 12, 2019.
AFP
É a segunda manifestação em massa no território em menos de uma semana. No domingo, centenas de milhares de pessoas protestaram contra esta proposta de lei, com os organizadores a falaram de mais de um milhão de pessoas na rua e as forças policiais a admitirem apenas a participação de 240 mil.
Nas últimas semanas, circularam várias petições contra a proposta de lei, milhares de advogados organizaram uma marcha silenciosa e câmaras de comércio manifestaram preocupação. Contudo, o governo local considera esta proposta uma ferramenta essencial para combater o crime transnacional e manter o Estado de Direito, enquanto os críticos afirmam temer que a população fique à mercê do sistema judicial chinês, que acusam de ser opaco e politizado.
Proposto em fevereiro e com uma votação final prevista para antes do final de julho, o texto permitirá que a chefe do Executivo e os tribunais de Hong Kong processem pedidos de extradição sem acordos prévios.
Os defensores da lei argumentam que caso se mantenha a impossibilidade de extraditar suspeitos de crimes para países como a China tal poderá transformar Hong Kong num “refúgio para criminosos internacionais”.
Opositores dizem temer que Hong Kong fique à mercê do sistema judicial chinês como qualquer outra cidade da China continental e de uma justiça politizada que não garanta a salvaguarda dos direitos humanos.
A transferência de Hong Kong e Macau para a República Popular da China decorreu em 1997 e 1999. Para as duas regiões administrativas especiais da China foi acordado um período de 50 anos com elevado grau de autonomia, a nível executivo, legislativo e judiciário, sendo o governo central chinês responsável pelas relações externas e defesa.
O governo da Região Administrativa Especial de Hong Kong pediu hoje aos manifestantes para “dispersarem pacificamente o mais rápido possível”, enquanto a polícia foi vista a transportar caixas com balas de borracha.