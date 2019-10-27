Confrontos entre independentistas catalães e polícias deixam 40 feridos
Vejas as imagens da autêntica batalha campal que se deu sábado à noite nas ruas da capital catalã, entre mais de 10 mil manifestantes e centenas de polícias.
26
A protester is hit by police during a demonstration called by the local Republic Defence Committees (CDR), outside the Spanish police headquarters in Barcelona, on October 26, 2019. - Previously, around 350,000 people rallied in downtown Barcelona today, turning the streets into a sea of independence flags in the latest mass protest against Spain's jailing of nine separatist leaders. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
AFP
Police officers stand guard as pro-independence protesters, called by the local Republic Defence Committees (CDR), gather outside the Spanish police headquarters in Barcelona, on October 26, 2019. - Previously, around 350,000 people rallied in downtown Barcelona today, turning the streets into a sea of independence flags in the latest mass protest against Spain's jailing of nine separatist leaders. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
AFP
Quatro manifestante ficaram hospitalizados, juntamente com três agentes da Unidade de Intervenção da Polícia (UIP) estacionada em Barcelona, um outro agente da polícia e quatro manifestantes foram feridos em incidentes ocorridos esta noite na capital catalã, foi este domingo anunciado.
Das 46 pessoas atendidas pelo pessoal médico após os confrontos, apenas oito delas foram hospitalizadas.
Um dos feridos mais graves foi um polícia dos Mossos d'Esquadra que caiu de uma carrinha da polícia que fugia em grande velocidade de um grupo de manifestantes.
Pelo menos, três pessoas foram detidas pela polícia.
Os incidentes ocorreram na Via Laietana, em Barcelona, onde os denominados Comités de Defesa da República (CDR) convocaram uma concentração em frente à sede da polícia, indicou a agência Efe. Mais de 10 mil pessoas juntaram-se frente à sede da polícia.
A polícia catalã indicou através da rede social Twitter que foram lançadas garrafas de vidro e outros objetos contra um cordão de segurança estabelecido pela força de intervenção na Via Laietana.
Pelo menos quatro manifestantes ficaram também feridos esta noite, em resultado da resposta violenta da polícia e do lançamento de objetos pelos manifestantes.
O Sistema de Emergência Médica (SEM) indicou que os seus serviços trataram quatro pessoas feridas, das quais duas receberam alta “in situ”. Um dos feridos foi transferido para um centro de saúde, onde se encontra a receber tratamentos.
Segundo a Guarda Urbana de Barcelona, cerca de 350 mil pessoas manifestaram-se esta tarde em Barcelona sob o lema "Liberdade" para protestarem contra a sentença de prisão do Supremo Tribunal espanhol, no passado dia 14, para nove líderes independentistas.
A manifestação, convocada pela Assembleia Nacional Catalã (ANC), Òmnium Cultural e um grande grupo de entidades da sociedade civil e culturais, encheu a avenida da Marina de Barcelona, de acordo com a agência Efe.
As entidades organizadoras do protesto afirmaram que continuarão a liderar mobilizações “pacíficas, transversais e inclusivas”, e pediram às instituições catalãs e espanholas “propostas políticas” que respondam ao “clamor das ruas”.
Quase 200 pessoas foram detidas e 289 agentes da polícia ficaram feridos desde a passada segunda-feira nos protestos na Catalunha contra a sentença que condenou 12 dirigentes políticos catalães, segundo fontes policiais.
