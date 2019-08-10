Cerca de 40 mil pessoas protestam contra exclusão de candidatos em eleições na Rússia
Este é o quarto fim de semana consecutivo de protestos na Rússia, com forte presença policial.
Cerca de 40 mil pessoas reuniram-se esta sábado em Moscovo para protestar contra a exclusão de candidatos da oposição nas eleições locais de setembro, de acordo com a organização não-governamental(ONG) Compteur Blanc.
"Às 15:00 (locais, 16:00 no Luxemburgo) havia 40.000 pessoas" na manifestação, publicou a ONG na sua página na rede social Facebook, tornando este evento autorizado um sucesso para a oposição russa, apesar da ausência de todos os seus líderes, que foram sentenciados a penas curtas de prisão.
Este é o quarto fim de semana consecutivo de protestos na Rússia, com forte presença policial.
O protesto começou às 14:00 (locais, 15:00 no Luxemburgo) na avenida Sakharov, perto do centro da capital russa, o único local para o qual as autoridades concordaram com a realização da manifestação.
No início oficial da manifestação, cerca de 7.200 pessoas estavam presentes, segundo a Compteur Blanc, que é especializada em contagem de manifestantes.
Silenciosamente, os manifestantes carregavam cartazes nos quais estava escrito: "Dê-nos o direito de votar" ou "Vós já nos mentiram o suficiente", enquanto outros agitavam bandeiras russas ou retratos de ativistas presos.
Clique numa imagem para abrir a galeria de fotos
7
Servicemen of the Russian special police forces detain a man after a rally urging fair elections in central Moscow on August 10, 2019. - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10 after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place. (Photo by Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP)
AFP
Fotogaleria
Faça deslizar a página até abaixo para ver mais imagens.
Servicemen of the Russian special police forces detain a man after a rally urging fair elections in central Moscow on August 10, 2019. - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10 after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place. (Photo by Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP) AFP
Protesters holds a poster reading "The power, it's us. Give us a vote!" during a rally in central Moscow on August 10, 2019 after mass police detentions. - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10 after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) AFP
Servicemen of the Russian National Guard detain a man and conduct searches after a rally urging fair elections in central Moscow on August 10, 2019. - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10 after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place. (Photo by Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP) AFP
Protesters attend a rally in central Moscow on August 10, 2019 after mass police detentions. - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10 after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Protesters attend a rally in central Moscow on August 10, 2019 after mass police detentions. - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10 after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) AFP
Servicemen of the Russian National Guard walk during a rally in central Moscow on August 10, 2019 after mass police detentions. - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10 after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) AFP
Servicemen of the Russian special police forces detain a protester after a rally urging fair elections in central Moscow on August 10, 2019. - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10 after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place. (Photo by Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP) AFP
A 20 de julho, a manifestação autorizada pelas autoridades locais reuniu cerca de 20.000 pessoas na avenida Sakharov.
Proibidos, os dois protestos seguintes resultaram em 1.400 e 1.000 detenções, respetivamente, evidenciando uma repressão às manifestações.
Este endurecimento também se reflete nas inúmeras buscas direcionadas aos opositores ou meros manifestantes, além da abertura de uma investigação de "branqueamento de capitais" ao líder da oposição Alexei Navalny e a condenação (com penas de prisão curtas) de quase todos os seus aliados políticos.
Outros protestos foram realizados em várias cidades russas. Em São Petersburgo, 20 pessoas foram presas, segundo a organização não-governamental OVD-Info.
Os protestos começaram após a rejeição, por motivos dúbios, de cerca de sessenta candidatos independentes nas eleições locais de 08 de setembro, num contexto de descontentamento social geral.
Clique numa imagem para abrir a galeria de fotos
6
Russian special police forces (OMON) block a street after a rally urging fair elections in central Moscow on August 10, 2019. - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10 after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place. (Photo by Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP)
AFP
Fotogaleria
Faça deslizar a página até abaixo para ver mais imagens.
Russian special police forces (OMON) block a street after a rally urging fair elections in central Moscow on August 10, 2019. - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10 after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place. (Photo by Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Protesters attend a rally and hold Russian flags in central Moscow on August 10, 2019 after mass police detentions. - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10 after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) AFP
Servicemen of the Russian National Guard walk during a rally in central Moscow on August 10, 2019 after mass police detentions. - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10 after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) AFP
A protester holds a poster reading "We vote here!" during a rally in central Moscow on August 10, 2019 after mass police detentions. - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10 after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) AFP
Servicemen of the Russian National Guard look on during a rally in central Moscow on August 10, 2019 after mass police detentions. - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10 after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place. (Photo by Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP) AFP
Protester hold a poster reading "The power, it's us. Give us a vote!" during a rally in central Moscow on August 10, 2019 after mass police detentions. - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10 after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) AFP
“Como num casamento, se se passa mais tempo a discutir e a trocar insultos do que a fazer amor, o melhor é olhar nos olhos e tomar uma decisão adulta”, afirmou Salvini, acrescentando que as decisões poderiam ser tomadas “nas próximas horas”.
"Por favor apague a imagem", pediu a easyJet ao passageiro que publicou a fotografia do banco sem costas no Twitter. A companhia áerea low cost garantiu ao jornal Público que "nenhum passageiro foi autorizado a voar nesses assentos".
“Como num casamento, se se passa mais tempo a discutir e a trocar insultos do que a fazer amor, o melhor é olhar nos olhos e tomar uma decisão adulta”, afirmou Salvini, acrescentando que as decisões poderiam ser tomadas “nas próximas horas”.
"Por favor apague a imagem", pediu a easyJet ao passageiro que publicou a fotografia do banco sem costas no Twitter. A companhia áerea low cost garantiu ao jornal Público que "nenhum passageiro foi autorizado a voar nesses assentos".