Cerca de 40 mil pessoas protestam contra exclusão de candidatos em eleições na Rússia

Servicemen of the Russian special police forces detain a man after a rally urging fair elections in central Moscow on August 10, 2019. - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10 after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place. (Photo by Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP)

