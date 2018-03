Centenas de milhares de pessoas manifestam-se nos EUA contra armas de fogo AFP

A woman feeds her daughter as she takes part in the March For Our Lives rally against gun violence in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018. Galvanized by the February 2018 gun massacre at a Florida high school, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in cities across the United States on Saturday in the biggest protest for gun control in a generation. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS