Centenas de familiares das duas Coreias reuniram-se em encontro emotivo

Hoje foi o último de dia de reencontros entre famílias sul-coreanas e norte-coreanas separadas pela guerra entre as duas Coreias.

Mais de 300 sul-coreanos de 86 famílias atravessaram hoje a fronteira intercoreana militarizada de volta ao sul depois de se reunirem com familiares da Coreia do Norte e com aqueles que não viam há quase sete décadas, depois de terem participado no último dia de encontros deste tipo organizado por Pyonyang e Seul.

Os participantes, a maioria septuagenários e octogenários, participaram num banquete de despedida num 'resort' de férias no Monte Kumgang, na costa nordeste da Coreia do Norte, numa atmosfera carregada de emoção devido ao sabor agridoce que estas breves reuniões deixaram a muitos deles.

"Estou muito agradecido por ter conseguido entrar. Mas depois da reunião de hoje e da nossa despedida, não há muitas hipóteses de nos voltarmos a ver", disse, em lágrimas, a sul-coreana Yoon Suk-jae, de 65 anos, ao tio que mora no Norte, de acordo com meios locais presentes nas reuniões citados pela EFE.

Choi Seong-taek, um sul-coreano de 82 anos, também chorou quando se despediu da sua irmã mais velha, de 85 anos, que não via desde a emigração para o Norte, na época da Guerra da Coreia (1950-53).

Antes de o grupo de sul-coreanos deixar o 'resort' para embarcar no autocarro em direção ao sul, muitos trocaram bilhetes entre eles, nos quais escreviam os seus endereços e sua árvore genealógica com os seus familiares do Norte, na esperança de se voltarem a encontrar novamente.

Outros tiraram fotografias juntos e trocaram cartas dirigidas a familiares que não puderam estar presentes nos encontros, que duraram um total de 12 horas durante três dias, organizados de forma intermitente.

Além do grupo que regressou hoje após a segunda ronda de encontros, outro de 89 sul-coreanos e 185 norte-coreanos reencontraram-se no mesmo 'resort' de férias do Norte entre segunda e quarta-feira, todos escolhidos por sorteio e segundo a idade e o estado de saúde.

O número de sul-coreanos registados em maio para se candidatarem a esses dias foi de 132.124, dos quais 86% têm 70 anos ou mais.

Os encontros desta semana são os primeiros deste tipo desde 2015 e fazem parte de um compromisso assumido na altura pelo presidente sul-coreano Moon Jae-in e pelo líder norte-coreano Kim Jong-un.

Desde 2000, as duas Coreias organizaram um total de 20 rondas de encontros entre parentes separados, dos quais cerca de 20 mil coreanos participaram.

Os líderes do Norte e do Sul devem realizar uma nova cimeira na Coreia do Norte em setembro, a terceira este ano, com o objetivo de continuar nessa direção.

Espera-se também que a reunião ajude a desbloquear o diálogo entre o Norte e Washington para a desnuclearização do regime.

