Deposed Catalan regional government justice chief, Carles Mundo (L) , Deposed Catalan regional government spokesperson Jordi Turull (C) and Deposed Catalan regional government Territory and Sustainability chief Josep Rull applaud as they leave the Estremera prison, some 80km east of Madrid, on December 4, 2017. Six former Catalan ministers who were remanded in custody last month were released on bail of 100,000 euros ($120,000) each as an investigation into charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds continues. / AFP PHOTO / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

AFP